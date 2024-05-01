‘TruBlu Legacy’ Celebrates HBCU Heritage Through Upscale Accessory Line

TruBlu Legacy is making waves in the world of HBCU paraphernalia, offering a unique blend of esoteric elegance and upscale accessories that celebrate the rich traditions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Founded by Spelman College alumnae, this online retailer is redefining how we showcase our pride and connection to our alma maters.

The name “TruBlu Legacy” embodies the essence of unwavering commitment and is inspired by the term “True Blue,” often used by Spelman sisters to symbolize their dedication to sisterhood and the ideals of the college.

“We love our school. We thought we should really try to do something together,” Joslyn Jackson, Co-founder of TruBlu Legacy said. “I kind of came up with the idea of luxury handbags because there are tons of places that do sweatshirts.”

The bold HBCU brand was established in 2022 by Kai Waller and her mother Rhonda Waller. They partnered up with another mother-daughter duo, Joslyn Jackson and her daughter Lauren Jackson.

TruBlu Legacy is a labor of love that aims to connect HBCU alumni, current students, aspiring students, and friends through meticulously crafted products that evoke distinction and pride. With a focus on luxury accessories, including handbags, scarves, ties, and more, TruBlu Legacy is filling a void in the market for sophisticated and professional HBCU-themed merchandise.

“We wanted to have a bag that students would carry. One roomy enough for them to put their laptop and their books in,” Waller said. “Affordable enough so that students could purchase it.”

The founders of TruBlu Legacy are committed to offering products that not only showcase HBCU pride but also reflect the spirit of true sisterhood and dedication. Each accessory is thoughtfully designed with intricate details that pay homage to the legacy of these esteemed institutions.

From the elegant “JOHN-etta” bag, named after Spelman’s legendary former president, to the stylish “Packard” crossbody bag adorned with subtle school branding, every piece in the TruBlu Legacy collection tells a story and celebrates the rich history of HBCUs.

The brand’s dedication to quality and authenticity shines through in every stitch and design element, ensuring that customers feel a deep connection to their alma mater with every purchase.

“We don’t put anything out until we get the permission from the school for each and every design that we use. Now, as far as the naming process is concerned, we may do something a little bit different this time,” Jackson said. “We’re kind of playing around with it, maybe putting some polls out there to the communities of the different schools to see what their thoughts are and allow them to participate in the naming of the bags. As opposed to us just kind of doing our little internal research.”

TruBlu Legacy currently bolsters upscale paraphernalia for Spelman College, Morehouse College, Tuskegee University and Howard University. With plans on expanding to more HBCUs including Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Tennessee State University.

Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to social responsibility, TruBlu Legacy is not only building a brand but also fostering a sense of community and giving back to the colleges that have shaped the lives of countless students.

Furthermore, for the founders of TruBlu Legacy, building generational wealth is about more than just financial success—it’s about creating a legacy that will endure for years to come. By instilling values of hard work, perseverance, and social responsibility in their daughters, the founders are laying the foundation for a brighter future and ensuring that the TruBlu Legacy continues for generations to come.

“What’s the quote to whom much is given, much is required. We have the opportunity to give back to the colleges that mean a lot to us. HBCUs as a whole mean a lot to us. We have lots of connections through the colleges that we’ve attended or our daughters have attended,” Waller said. “We need to be able to show other folks that yes we’re educated and we’re coming out of these colleges, but we’re also giving back in meaningful ways.”

Through their commitment to excellence, innovation, and community engagement, TruBlu Legacy is not just a brand—it’s a movement that celebrates the rich heritage of HBCUs and empowers individuals to embrace their legacy with pride and purpose.

