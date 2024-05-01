Over 200 Human Rights Organizations Support Student Protests For Gaza

Our Revolution, MPower Change Action, Gen-Z for Change, and IfNotNow Movement join more than 215 progressive and human rights organizations, including Justice Democrats, People’s Action, Working Families Party, Movement for Black Lives, and Greenpeace USA, on a solidarity statement in support of the student encampments and protests for Palestine and condemn the violent university crackdowns.

“We commend the students who are exercising their right to protest peacefully despite an overwhelming atmosphere of pressure, intimidation and retaliation, to raise awareness about Israel’s assault on Gaza–with U.S. weapons and funding,” the signatories wrote.

“Students and young people are stepping forward as brave, moral leaders in this moment, and Our Revolution will continue to have their backs,” said OR Executive Director Joseph Geevarghese. “We are heartened by the solidarity we see across this powerful coalition for peace even as the horrors in Gaza and the retaliation against students weighs heavy on us all.”

“Our communities have been horrified to see the militarized and violent response to students protesting an ongoing genocide funded and supported by our government. Our coalition of organizations join millions of our members across the country in standing in solidarity with the students’ efforts in support of the people of Gaza,” said Yasmine Taeb, an organizer of the statement and political director at MPower Change Action. “Instead of attacking young people mobilizing for Palestinian human rights, President Biden needs to listen to the majority of American voters who have been calling on him to stop funding and supporting the atrocities committed by Israel against the people of Gaza.”

“Gen-Z for Change stands firmly in solidarity with students organizing for Palestinian liberation and divestment from genocide,” said Elise Joshi, Executive Director at Gen-Z for Change. “In a time where all universities in Gaza are destroyed, it is our moral obligation to stand with youth in Gaza and all of Palestine. Students are using theory and philosophy from lectures for their intended purpose: collectively dismantling systems of oppression. Free Palestine.”

“In 50 years, everyone will say they were on the side of this movement against a genocide and for our shared humanity,” said Eva Borgwardt, National Spokesperson at IfNotNow Movement. “Our leaders have a chance, now, to choose that side by stopping the violent state repression of students, halting weapons transfers to Israel, and demanding a lasting ceasefire and hostage exchange.”

