Quavo Hosts 7th Annual ‘Huncho Day,’ Raising $50K To Help Prevent Gun Violence

Sunday afternoon, GRAMMY-nominated artist and philanthropist, Quavo hosted the 7th Annual ‘Huncho Day’ in collaboration with Quavo Cares and The Rocket Foundation at Quavo’s Alma Mater, Berkmar High School. The event, supported by the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Falcons, featured both Team Huncho Basketball and Team Huncho Elite 7v7 football exhibition games which were led by a handful of celebrity coaches from sports and entertainment sectors. Notable coaches included Quavo, LSU women’s NCAA basketball champion Flau’jae Johnson, Atlanta Falcons Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud IIIas well as Comedian and social media sensation Druski who, like Quavo, also hails from Gwinnett County. Other celebrity guests in support were Former NBA Champion Stephen Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Safety Richard LeConte III, Utah Utes’ Guard Deivon Smith, Rapper King Harris and more.

The festivities began with a football combine, setting the stage for an action-packed day. This was followed by the highly anticipated celebrity flag football game featuring stars in a thrilling 7v7 showdown. Druski led one spirited team while Quavo helmed the opposing side and was later named MVP. The day culminated in an electrifying Team Huncho basketball game featuring the white team coached by Flau’jae Johnson and Quavo facing off against the orange team coached by Druski and Ray-Ray McCloud. This year’s Huncho Day was sold out with 4,000 attendees from Atlanta, ultimately raising $50,000 for The Rocket Foundation in support of gun violence prevention.

Additionally, this year’s Huncho Day debuted the first-of-it-kind “Quavo Cares Social Impact Hub,” powered by Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, for community and civic organizations to present their service offerings to the Atlanta community. The hub hosted 10 organizations, including Community Justice Action Fund, Everytown, H.O.P.E Hustlers, Live Free, Offender Alumni Association, Headcount, Be SMART, Students Demand Action, Tender Foundation, and The Rocket Foundation. Additionally, theAtlanta City Mayor’s Office activated their Resurgens Grant Fund, Office of Film and Entertainment, and ATL Year of the Youthdivisions at the hub. Quavo toured their vital offerings and how they support the Atlanta community and impact at large. Huncho Day came to a close with a private friends and family pre-opening event hosted by Quavo at his new restaurant venture V12.

Event sponsors included Raising Canes, Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, Legends, White X Cognac, Zen WTR, Allen Law, Hyperice Recovery, Rap Snacks, as well as support from The Atlanta Falcons and The Atlanta Hawks foundations. All funds raised from sponsorship donations benefited “Rocket Camp” (otherwise known as Credible Messenger Summer Mentorship Program powered by the Rocket Foundation), a 10-week summer violence intervention program orchestrated by the Offender Alumni Association geared toward engaging youth ages 13-18 by providing opportunities for economic, social and civic empowerment. With a powerful blend of sportsmanship, philanthropy, and community support, Huncho Day underscored the Rocket Foundation’s commitment to empowering the next generation through education and creative resources. The gathering stood as a testament to the enduring legacy of Takeoff and Quavo’s support for the Atlanta community.

