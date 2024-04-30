Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé In ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ — Watch First Trailer

Blue Ivy Carter is continuing to add to her already impressive resume.

On Monday (April 29), it was revealed that the 12-year-old will join her mom Beyoncé in the upcoming Lion King prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King.

As teased in the film’s first trailer, Blue Ivy will voice the role of Kiara, the daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala, to be voiced again by Donald Glover and Queen Bey following the 2019 film. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, who previously played Timon and Pumba, are also set to reprise their roles.

When it comes to Blue Ivy and Bey’s working relationship, Mufasa director Barry Jenkins told Good Morning America it was “really special” to see the mother-daughter duo at work.

“I was so glad that both Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were down to do [Mufasa], and watching them work together was just really special,” he shared. “Beyoncé is this larger-than-life figure, but when she’s working with her daughter, when she’s in the room with her daughter, she’s a mom first. So much of that energy bled into the film.”

The Oscar-winning director said he knew Blue was fit for the role when he heard her narration on the audiobook version of Hair Love. “I could just hear that Blue could do it, that she could play this character, Kiara,” he said.

Barry also praised Blue Ivy’s work ethic, calling the pre-teen a “professional.”

Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters on December 20. Watch the trailer above.