Video Shows Teacher Slapping, Hitting Student Who Allegedly Used N-Word

A Las Vegas substitute teacher has been charged after he appeared to fight a student who allegedly used a racial slur.

Video obtained by 8NewsNow shows the substitute teacher, identified as 27-year-old Re’Kwon Smith, and a Valley High School student accused of saying the N-word brawling after he was asked to leave the classroom.

The fight spilled into the hallway in front of other students. Both the teacher and student swung at each other. The teacher’s punches eventually landed several times, knocking the student to the ground.

The teacher stood over the student as he was balled up on the ground and cowering behind his hands. The man punched the student several more times before a campus safety monitor and other bystanders helped their peer off the floor.

“You’re going to jail, [slur],” the student allegedly said as he was escorted away from the scene.

Valley High School principal Kimberly Perry-Carter addressed the incident in a message to parents on Thursday (April 25).

“We are aware of an altercation involving a staff member and a student,” Perry-Carter said. “The information is preliminary, however, please know that CCSDPD is investigating the matter. Once we have information to share we will be sure to update our community.”

Following the brawl, Smith was charged with battery resulting in serious bodily harm, assault of a school pupil on school property, interfering with a student from attending school, and threatening to do bodily harm to a public school student. He is currently in custody at Clark County Detention Center on a $9,000 bail. Smith is expected to appear in court on Friday (April 26).

The student was also arrested on unspecified charges, according to reports.

“Violence in any form is unacceptable and goes against the fundamental principles of education and respect. Any altercation between a teacher and a student is thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary action is taken,” the school district said in a statement.

Watch the video here.

