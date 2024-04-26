Rico Wade, Atlanta Music Legend, To Be Eulogized Today At Ebenezer Baptist Church

Rico Wade, an architect of Southern Hip Hop and one-third of the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling legendary production team Organized Noize and the de facto leader of The Dungeon Family, will be eulogized today at a private ceremony at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Although the service is private for invited family and friends, members of Clark Atlanta University’s marching band will perform hits produced by Organized Noize outside of the church.

Wade was pivotal in helping to bring Atlanta’s music scene to the forefront. His mother house served as a the Dungeon, a studio located in the family’s basement in the Lakewood community. The Dungeon served a place where OutKast, Goodie Mob would hone their skills. As a result, the crew eventually became known as the Dungeon Family.

Wade, along with Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown, created the production team, Organized Noize. Along with producing music for OutKast, Goodie Mob, they also produced hits for TLC, including their biggest hit, “Waterfalls.”

Wade is also the cousin of rapper Future, who began his career as a member of the Dungeon Family.

