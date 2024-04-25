Digital Daily

NFL Drafts Prospects Flaunt Their Style on the Red Carpet at the Fox Theatre in Detroit

  • Jeremy Allen, Executive Editor

On a night where just 13 NFL prospects showed up to attend the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, the pre-show red carpet attend was a star-studded affair, as soon-to-be pro football players were dressed to the nines for thousands of fans and media members.

Draft prospects were all decked out in diamonds and gold and tailored suits for the event. Check out the looks from 12 of the 13 prospective draftees as they strutted the red carpet with their parents, significant others, other family members, and friends at downtown Detroit’s Fox Theatre just hours before the beginning of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Following the red carpet event, the players made their way down to the Campus Martius Draft Arena in hopes of getting their name called to take their talents to the next level.

Caleb Williams – USC Quarterback

 

Dallas Turner – Alabama Linebacker

 

Laiatu Latu – UCLA Defensive Lineman

 

Brian Thomas – LSU Wide Receiver

 

Terrion Arnold – Alabama Defensive Back

 

JC Lathum – Alabama Offensive Lineman

 

Rome Odunze – Washington Wide Receiver

 

Malik Nabers – LSU Wide Receiver

 

Jayden Daniels – LSU Quarterback

 

Drake Maye – North Carolina Quarterback

 

Marvin Harrison, Jr. – Ohio State University Wide Receiver

 

Next stop: the NFL.

