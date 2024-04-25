NFL Drafts Prospects Flaunt Their Style on the Red Carpet at the Fox Theatre in Detroit

On a night where just 13 NFL prospects showed up to attend the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, the pre-show red carpet attend was a star-studded affair, as soon-to-be pro football players were dressed to the nines for thousands of fans and media members.

Draft prospects were all decked out in diamonds and gold and tailored suits for the event. Check out the looks from 12 of the 13 prospective draftees as they strutted the red carpet with their parents, significant others, other family members, and friends at downtown Detroit’s Fox Theatre just hours before the beginning of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Following the red carpet event, the players made their way down to the Campus Martius Draft Arena in hopes of getting their name called to take their talents to the next level.

Next stop: the NFL.

About Post Author