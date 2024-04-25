Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Signs School Voucher Bill for Kids in Need

Earlier this week Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, amid protest from a number of school officials, signed into law a school voucher/scholarship bill which will provide up to $6,500 in assistance for academically challenged students in poor performing schools to attend charter and private schools for an improved learning experience.
The Georgia Promise Scholarship Act provides a $6,500 voucher per year to parents to help cover the cost of enrolling their children in participating private schools.
- Students have to be enrolled for one year in schools ranked among the lowest performing in the state.
- A parent’s income can’t exceed 400 percent of the federal poverty level, or around $120,000 for a family of four.
- Students entering kindergarten performing in the lower 25 percent of state school will also be eligible for the program which is due to begin issuing funds in the 2025-2026 school year.
Critics argue the vouchers could drain public schools of vital resources.