Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Signs School Voucher Bill for Kids in Need

Earlier this week Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, amid protest from a number of school officials, signed into law a school voucher/scholarship bill which will provide up to $6,500 in assistance for academically challenged students in poor performing schools to attend charter and private schools for an improved learning experience.

The Georgia Promise Scholarship Act provides a $6,500 voucher per year to parents to help cover the cost of enrolling their children in participating private schools.

Students have to be enrolled for one year in schools ranked among the lowest performing in the state.

A parent’s income can’t exceed 400 percent of the federal poverty level, or around $120,000 for a family of four.

Students entering kindergarten performing in the lower 25 percent of state school will also be eligible for the program which is due to begin issuing funds in the 2025-2026 school year. Critics argue the vouchers could drain public schools of vital resources.

