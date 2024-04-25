President Biden Signs $95 Billion War Aid Package Banning TikTok Unless It’s Sold, Content Creators React

President Joe Biden has signed a landmark bill into law, marking a significant victory in the ongoing battle for bipartisan support and addressing critical international concerns. The bill provides substantial aid to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, as well as significant support for Israel and other strategic partners. The bill also features a possible ban on popular social media app Tik Tok unless it’s sold.

President Biden said, “It gives vital support to America’s partners so they can defend themselves from threats to their sovereignty.”

The legislation allocates $61 billion in aid to Ukraine and $26 billion to Israel, with an additional $1 billion designated for humanitarian assistance to Gaza and $8 billion earmarked for countering China’s military capabilities.

The impact of the bill was immediate. President Biden swiftly approved an initial $1 billion in weapons supplies for Ukraine, ensuring that arms shipments would begin within hours.

The initial aid package comprises a range of essential resources, including vehicles, Stinger air defense munitions, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems, 155mm artillery ammunition, TOW and Javelin anti-tank munitions, and other weaponry vital for immediate deployment on the battlefield.

“This is a reminder of what America can do when we come together despite our differences,” Biden said.

However, amid these monumental developments, another notable provision of the bill has captured attention: a ban on TikTok in the United States if its owner, Chinese tech firm ByteDance, fails to divest the popular short video app within the stipulated time frame.

This move has sparked mixed reactions from various quarters, including content creators, users, and observers closely monitoring the implications of such a ban. Khiry Clements, a prominent Content Creator and marketing specialist, shared his insights with ADW on President Biden’s decision and its potential impact on the TikTok community.

“I feel it’s very political. There are so many other things to be concerned about in this country and to have him dedicating his focus to TikTok is counterintuitive towards progression. It’s absolutely absurd,” Clements said.

Clements also underscored the significant ramifications of the bill. Particularly emphasizing the influential role of the African American community in shaping trends and culture on social media platforms.

“This will have a major impact on the TikTok community. The African American community is responsible for almost every hot trend on every platform,” Clements continued, “Take us out, you lose the magic ingredient. This will impact the livelihood of millions of creators and reinforce the government’s agenda to police social media. Which platform is next?”

Furthermore, the rationale behind the ban on TikTok includes concerns over data privacy and national security. However, Clements remains skeptical.

“No, this does not justify the ban. Data privacy is a concern across all platforms – not just TikTok. The government seems to see freedom of expression and speech that TikTok gives creators as a threat – so what do they do? Neutralize it like everything else that comes against them,” Clements said.

