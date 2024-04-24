Black Mayors Head to Atlanta to Annual Conference to Address Common Concerns

Black mayors of America will arrive in Atlanta beginning today, April 24 for the 10th Annual Conference of the African American Mayors Association with the conference concluding on April 27 at Centennial Park’s Omni Hotel in the CNN Center.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will welcome these municipal leaders including New York City’s Eric Adams, Los Angeles’ Karen Bass, as well as special guest and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

The AAMA conference is expected to engage city and civic officials on key topics facing different cities and for the leaders to share policies that will shape the future of their cities.

Montgomery, Alabama mayor Steven Reed will be named the president of the National African American Mayors Association during the history-making event.

Reed previously served in numerous positions in the organization, including secretary and vice president. Hill also pointed out the significance of the appointment as Reed is the only mayor in Alabama to serve on the board of trustees for the U.S. Council of Mayors. According to the Alabama Political Reporter, the mayor’s new position could potentially add important connections, bringing in federal funds to the birthplace of the civil rights movement and surrounding areas to tackle issues.

The organization, recognized by the White House regardless of the leader’s political affiliation, works with members by providing training and leadership development programs. Extended offerings include networking opportunities for mayors to exchange information and engage with each other for advice. There may be some new faces in attendance as cities in North Carolina made history by electing three Black women as their leaders.

In April of 2023, Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated the group’s anniversary with an opulent reception for 80 Black mayors from cities throughout the nation. Following the reception, President Biden met with an AAMA leadership group to discuss the specifics surrounding his “Investing in America” agenda and how the campaign could serve their cities.

