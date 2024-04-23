Mayor Andre Dickens, Andrew Young, Dominique Wilkins Unveil Refurbished YMCA, Renovated By Atlanta Hawks

The Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA has served as a cornerstone for the Southwest Atlanta community for decades. It’s serves as a place for families to maintain health and fitness, while also providing special programs.

Founded in 1959 and formerly known as the Southwest Y, the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA was one of the city’s earliest Ys. The Young Family Y has been serving the communities of East Point, College Park, Hapeville and West End for more than 60 years.

To provide new touch to the historic center, the Atlanta Hawks/State Farm unveiled a newly renovated, multi-functional Good Neighbor Club at the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA in Southwest Atlanta.

Special guests included Dominique Wilkins and Ambassador Andrew Young, Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta City council members Byron Amos, Michael J. Bond, Antonio Lewis and Marci Overstreet.

The 10th Good Neighbor Club features a gym renovation including a refurbished basketball court, which was named in honor of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins approximately 15 years ago. Also included were new backboards and hoops, upgraded scoreboards, new wall pads, lighting upgrades, additional basketball equipment and more.

Named in honor of civil rights leaders and Atlanta icons, the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA was selected as the location for the tenth Good Neighbor Club due to its strong ties to the Southwest Atlanta community and the continued relationship between the YMCA, the Young brothers and Dominique Wilkins.

“I’m super excited to be a part of the Hawks and State Farm’s new Good Neighbor Club and help continue to impact the local youth at the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA,” said Dominique Wilkins, Hawks legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer. “The Young brothers have continued to serve our local community, and understand the importance of uplifting the game of basketball. From the court dedication 15 years ago to now, it’s been amazing to see the legacy grow and I’m excited to watch this Good Neighbor Club impact even more local youth.”

The unveiling event featured special activities for the youth in attendance like basketball skills challenges, relay races, a torch craft and photo booth. The activities featured an opening ceremony, passport stamps for completing stations that the attendees could use for a raffle and a closing ceremony where they were able to get participation medals.

Attendees also enjoyed a surprise visit and giveaways from Hawks entertainment including Harry the Hawk, the ATL Dancers and Flight Crew.

“State Farm is thrilled to announce our continued partnership with the Atlanta Hawks through the launch of the 10th Good Neighbor Club at the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA,” said Tanya James, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Manager. “This collaboration exemplifies the power of corporate partnerships in creating a positive impact within our community. By working together, we are showcasing the essence of being ‘Good Neighbors.’ State Farm is proud to support initiatives building safer, stronger and better educated communities. We look forward to the continued success of this partnership and the positive impact it will bring to the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA and the surrounding area.”

The Young brothers and Wilkins established a relationship and grew together helping the city of Atlanta through basketball, medicine and activism. In 2009, the brothers dedicated the basketball court on site to Wilkins. The Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA reflects the Young brothers and Dominique Wilkins as a home for local students, a voting center, a place to play basketball and so much more.

“Walter and I grew up in the YMCA and between the two of us we have spent almost 150 years at the YMCA where we learned and developed many skills,” said Ambassador Andrew Young. “The Atlanta Hawks have always supported our youth and the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA and we are forever grateful.”

The Hawks and State Farm have led efforts in multiple community-focused initiatives to better serve Metro Atlanta. The Hawks and State Farm have previously teamed up to open nine Good Neighbor Clubs in locations including: the College Park Auditorium, Ron Anderson Recreation Center in Cobb County, N.H. Scott Recreation Center in Decatur, William Walker Recreation Center in Atlanta, Lucky Shoals Park in Gwinnett, Lynwood Park in Brookhaven, Welcome All Park in South Fulton, Coan Park Recreation Center in Atlanta and Bessie Branham Park in Kirkwood.

