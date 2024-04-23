John Legend Says Donald Trump Is A Racist To His Core: ‘He Believes Black People Are Inferior’

Award-winning singer John Legend did not mince words when he spoke out against former President Donald Trump, accusing him of harboring racist beliefs deep within his core.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, Legend pointed to Trump’s response to the Black Lives Matter protests that erupted following the murder of George Floyd in 2020. “When we protested the killing of George Floyd, he was advocating for the military to shoot us in the streets,” Legend said. He went on to emphasize Trump’s longstanding history of racial prejudice, stating, “He has made it clear throughout his life that he believes Black people are inferior. Like, he believes that, to his core, in his bones.”

Legend’s condemnation of Trump’s racial views was supported by accounts from prominent figures within the administration. According to then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Trump inquired about the possibility of shooting protesters in the legs during the unrest. On the other hand General Mark Milley, who served as the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, revealed that Trump’s approach to handling protesters was to “crack their skulls.”

Trump’s history of racially charged rhetoric dates back long before his political career. During his 2016 campaign, he characterized immigrants as criminals and “racists.” Earlier this year, he made controversial remarks suggesting that Black people appreciated him more due to his criminal indictments.

During a trip to South Carolina back in February, Donald Trump said, “And a lot of people said that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing, but possibly, maybe, there’s something there.”

Furthermore, John Legend also referenced documented instances of Trump’s discriminatory practices, such as his reported reluctance to rent units in his buildings to Black Americans, a claim supported by FBI findings.

Trump, who is seeking reelection at this time, has been attempting to court Black voters, touting his administration’s purported achievements. However, Legend dismissed these claims, particularly highlighting Trump’s previous statements advocating for violent responses to minor offenses.

During the programming John Legend doubled down on his statements regarding Trump saying, “He is a tried and true, dyed-in-the-wool racist,” Legend continues, “In the core of his being, he is a racist. So I don’t want to hear what he has to say about what he’s done for Black people. He’s done very little for us, and he is, at his core, truly, truly a racist.”

Legend’s strong stance against Trump’s alleged racism came amidst the political backdrop of the 2020 election, where he actively campaigned for President Joe Biden. He emphasized that the choice between Biden and Trump was “very clear.”

Responding to Legend’s accusations, Trump campaign senior advisor Lynne Patton attempted to deflect criticism by pointing to past remarks made by Biden.

“I’m old enough to remember when Joe Biden stood on the Senate floor in 1993 and asserted that Blacks were ‘predators’ who could not be rehabilitated, or when he said he didn’t want his kids going to school in a ‘racial jungle’ or that Black parents ‘couldn’t read or write. You show me who sincerely believes Blacks are inferior to their core — and I’ll show you Joe Biden.”

About Post Author