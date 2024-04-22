Tim Scott Compares ‘Prejudiced’ Trump Trial To Racial Injustice In Court

Photo: Getty Images

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R) is comparing former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial to racial discrimination Black people face in court.

During a Tuesday (April 16) interview with Breitbart News, Scott claimed Trump, who has been charged with 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying documents to cover up payments to porn star Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 election, is facing a “prejudiced” trial.

The GOP senator suggested the former president’s trial was on par with a Black person being judged by the color of their skin in court.

“Imagine if this was not about the red party versus the blue party; imagine that this was a racial issue,” Scott suggested to Breitbart. “Put a Black person in the position where the legal system is coming after them because of the color of their skin and because of what they represent for hope in America.”

The comments from Scott, who has previously suggested that “America is not a racist country” came amid the second day of Trump’s trial in Manhattan.