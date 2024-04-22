Pinky Cole Foundation Makes Prom Dreams Come True For Benjamin E. Mays Students

Business mogul Pinky Cole Hayes, a Clark Atlanta graduate and founder of Slutty Vegan is lending her considerable resources to faculty and students of Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta and giving them a night to remember as she sponsors the school’s 2024 prom.

Cole who has been a longtime advocate for Black youth and emphasizes the importance of education in Black communities across the nation and particularly in Atlanta will along with catering the senior student once-in-a-lifetime event, she will also provide formal evening wear, entertainment, and other memorabilia for Mays students.

“I was the prom queen at my high school, and I cherish the memories I created at my prom. It is important for me to support my community by helping people have experiences that will impact them for the rest of their lives, and I hope that my contribution does just that,” says Cole Hayes.

The donation from The Pinky Cole Foundation will cover various aspects of the prom experience for students, including attire, catering, decorations, entertainment by a DJ, and souvenirs.

Dr. Lizzette Kenly, ELA Department Chairperson and Prom Coordinator at Mays High School, extends sincere gratitude to The Pinky Cole Foundation and Slutty Vegan for their invaluable sponsorship. Kenly acknowledges the significant role played by the sponsors in not only making the event possible but also instilling inspiration and empowerment in the students’ hearts. The support provided by Cole Hayes and her foundation is seen as an investment in the dreams of the students, creating memories that will enrich their lives indefinitely.

Pinky Cole Hayes will visit Mays High School on Monday to engage with students and announce her sponsorship of the prom, further cementing her commitment to the community and its youth. The prom is scheduled for April 27.

