Mellody Hobson Announces Release Of Upcoming Financial Literacy Book Aimed At Teaching Children About Money

Mellody Hobson, a titan in the world of finance and philanthropy, is set to release a groundbreaking book aimed at empowering young people with essential financial knowledge. Titled ‘Priceless Facts About Money,’ this book promises to unravel the mysteries of currency and delve into its rich history, offering invaluable insights into the significance of money.

As the co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments, and chair of the Board of Directors for the Starbucks Corporation, Hobson is no stranger to the importance of financial literacy. Recognizing the transformative power of financial education, she is on a mission to equip young minds with the tools they need to navigate the complex world of finance.

In ‘Priceless Facts About Money,’ Hobson explores a wide range of topics, from the symbolism on U.S. bills to the fascinating origins of currency. Readers will learn about the unconventional use of chocolate as currency by the Maya civilization, as well as the evolution of modern banking systems. The book also delves into the history of financial tools like credit and ATMs, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the monetary landscape.

Reese Witherspoon shared her supportive sentiments for Hobson and her latest endeavor.

“There is no greater gift than a financial education to help young people learn that money can be a tool to help their dreams come true. And there is no better teacher than Mellody, whose passion for financial literacy has inspired so many already!”

Furthermore, ‘Priceless Facts About Money’ isn’t just informative—it’s also engaging and entertaining. Hobson sprinkles the pages with fun facts about money from around the world, making the subject matter accessible and enjoyable for readers of all ages.

Moreover, Hobson’s expertise and dedication to financial literacy have earned her widespread recognition, including being named one of Forbes’ Most Powerful Women. She also serves on the boards of esteemed institutions such as JP Morgan Chase & Co. and the Sundance Institute.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Hobson is also a committed philanthropist. Alongside her husband, George Lucas, she has donated millions to charitable causes through the Hobson Lucas Family Foundation.

Speaking about their philanthropic endeavors, Hobson emphasizes the importance of giving back to society and views it as a debt that they are honored to repay.

While accepting the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in 2019, Hobson spoke on her and her husband’s efforts, “We view ourselves as stewards of society’s money. We’re just holding this money for a little bit before we pass it on and give it back. We’re just paying a debt, and a debt that we’re happy to pay and hopefully one that will lead others to pay as well.”

With ‘Priceless Facts About Money,’ Mellody Hobson continues to make a profound impact on the financial landscape, empowering future generations with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in an increasingly complex world.

Scheduled for release on Oct. 1, this book is poised to become an indispensable resource for anyone seeking to master the art of managing money.

