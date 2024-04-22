‘The Creator’s Luncheon’ Honors Black Women Visionaries Who Are Disruptors Across Multiple Industries

Color Vision, the pioneering woman-led empowerment organization founded by Mia Davis in 2017, hosted their highly anticipated “The Creator’s Luncheon” at The Gathering Spot over the weekend. This exclusive event celebrated the remarkable achievements of four outstanding women who have made significant contributions to their respective industries.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the event, Davis said, “I started events like this in 2018 to create a safe space for women of color, specifically Black women. So many parts of society do not honor, recognize, or appreciate us. We have to do it ourselves.”

“The Creator’s Luncheon” was an afternoon brimming with inspiration, recognition, empowerment, and support for the next generation of leaders. Attendees from all walks of life were invited to join Color Vision in honoring the unsung heroes—the creatives, disruptors, innovators, and visionaries who work tirelessly behind the scenes to effect positive change.

Entrepreneur and Brand Builder Dia Simms, Actress, Producer and Host Crystal Renee Hayslett, Owner of Watson Realty Co Quiana Watson, and Tanika Gray Valburn, the visionary behind the White Dress Project, were among the distinguished honorees who were recognized at the event.

According to Mia Davis, the selection process for honorees involves identifying trailblazing women who have made significant contributions to their fields. Davis explains, “We do look for women who are trailblazers. Dia is an icon. She’s a legend. So many people. You know, I’ve, I’ve dealt with a lot of brands in the marketing industry and I realize so many people don’t even know who is behind these big brands, but it’s Dia Simms who’s been building them. And then there’s women like Crystal. She had a whole different career in the U.S. Senate, but followed her passion as a stylist that led to her becoming a famous actress. Same thing with Quiana, coming from a small town and trying to make a name here for herself in Atlanta. And Tanika, who so many other women can relate to. She has a job by day and she’s running an organization by night. And she’s just inspiring women with her story.”

During the event, guests indulged in a three-course luncheon and enjoyed complimentary drinks served throughout the event. As a token of appreciation, all attendees also received an exclusive gift to commemorate the occasion.

Furthermore, what sets The Creators Luncheon apart is its commitment to social impact. 100% of the event’s proceeds will directly support the Color Vision Scholarship Fund, benefiting students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). By attending the luncheon, guests not only celebrate the achievements of inspirational women but also contribute to fostering equitable opportunities in education.

The event also witnessed the presentation of a special scholarship funded by Digital Culture Group. Crystal Foote, founder of Digital Culture Group, presented the scholarship to a deserving recipient who demonstrates exceptional academic performance, leadership qualities, and a dedication to community service.

Danae Harrison, a junior political science major at Spelman College, was awarded the scholarship.Embodying the qualities of leadership and perseverance that The Color Vision seeks to support.

Reflecting on her initial thoughts upon finding out the news, Harrison said, “There’s so many emotions going on at once to receive this scholarship. But also to be able to join a community that supports not only women of color, but students in general, especially with affirmative action and the political climate we’re in. I was just shocked.”

Harrison added: “Next I really want to go to Harvard Law School. From there I want to study intellectual property, learning about fashion, law and contracts. Then after graduating, I want to make sure that the fashion industry and really all of the entertainment industry in general, have equitable contracts for minorities, especially Black women.”

The response to Color Vision’s events has been overwhelmingly positive, with sold-out gatherings in various cities. The Creator’s Luncheon launched in D.C. and has now expanded to Atlanta, New York and soon to be Los Angeles. Davis emphasizes the importance of such events for Black women, stating, “We want to feel safe, inspired, and cared for. What better way than to care about each other?”

