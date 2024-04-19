CeeLo Green Buys Rico Wade’s Old Home, Will Transform To Museum

Ceelo Green has decided to honor legendary music executive Rico Wade in a unique way. Days after it was announced that Wade passed, Green decided to purchase an old home that Wade lived in following the success of OutKast and Goodie Mob.

The home located off of Cascade Road in Atlanta, was known as “The White House.” It was the home Wade moved to after leaving his mother’s home in the Lakewood community where the famous “Dungeon” was located.

At the “White House,” Wade and other members of the Dungeon Family would make music and host parties, including a picnic that was featured attendees such as The Notorious B.I.G.

Wade would eventually move from the “The White House” into a more quaint home to settle with his family. Green researched the home and realized it was for sale.

“I then took it upon myself to acquire this monument and Landmark,” Green said in an Instagram post. “It was too important and invaluable to leave it be. the asking price was around 1 million, I would’ve paid more,” he wrote in post accompanied by a reel showcasing black-and-white photos from the original Dungeon’s early aughts.”

Green continued, “One day soon it will be a museum, archiving our rich musical history. You’ll be the first to know … and if you’re ever in Atlanta on the southside, come see us sometime and we will take good care of you, the way Father took care of us.”

In 2019, Big Boi of OutKast purchased the old home owned Wade’s mother where the original “Dungeon” existed in a crawl space. Big Boi renovated the home and hosted events and AirBnB stays at the location.

In 1991, Wade would Big Boi and his partner in rhyme, Andre 3000, to the Dungeon, a makeshift studio located in the basement of his mother’s home. It was the place where history would be made as OutKast would become the most successful group in hip-hop history. The Dungeon Family served as the creative space for Organized Noize (Wade, Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown) to craft music for OutKast, Goodie Mob, Big Rube, Backbone, Cool Breeze, EJ The Witchdoctor, Parental Advisory. OutKast would make history by winning the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2004 and selling over 13 million copies of Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. It stands as the biggest selling album in rap history.

Wade passed last week at age 52.

In a statement Wade’s family and Organized Noize said, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of our son, father, husband, and brother Rico Wade. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a talented individual who touched the lives of so many. We ask that you respect the legacy of our loved one and our privacy at this time.”

