Tyler Perry Inks New Deal With BET Media Group, Extending Their Collaborative Partnership

Tyler Perry has dominated as a light of creative brilliance, consistently captivating audiences with his compelling storytelling and dedication to diversity and inclusion. Now, Perry has once again made headlines with the announcement of a groundbreaking new deal with BET Media Group, reaffirming his status as a trailblazer in the industry.

The new agreement, described as a “comprehensive, multi-year content partnership,” marks a significant milestone in Perry’s prolific career, replacing the original deal that brought forth an impressive array of successful series.

Under this latest collaboration, Perry will continue to unleash his creative prowess, producing hundreds of new episodes for both BET and BET+. With over 700 episodes already produced as part of the original agreement, Perry’s commitment to excellence knows no bounds.

Among the highlights of this monumental deal are the renewal of eight beloved series across BET and BET+, including fan favorites like “Tyler Perry’s Zatima,” “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living,” and “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.”

Additionally, Perry will introduce a riveting new scripted series titled “Route 187,” further showcasing his unparalleled talent as a creator, executive producer, director, and writer.

Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET Media Group, expressed his admiration for Perry’s ability to connect with audiences of all backgrounds. He praised Perry’s remarkable track record of delivering captivating content in various forms.

“Tyler Perry is simply without rival as a creator of content that powerfully resonates with audiences across genres, formats, and platforms. Our programming partnership with Tyler – undoubtedly the largest deal ever in the industry with a Black creator – has been hugely successful; delivering the number one series across all TV among Black audiences and five of the top 10 series on cable among Black viewers,” Mills said. “We are thrilled to extend our extraordinary relationship with Tyler and to continue to be the home of the largest and most diverse collection of new Tyler Perry content for years to come.”

In response, Perry expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of Mills and the entire BET team, highlighting their instrumental role in bringing his creative vision to life.

“Scott Mills and his team at BET have been incredibly supportive throughout our time working together, and I’m excited to continue bringing these stories to the screen. I’m grateful to our loyal audiences for watching week after week and engaging these stories,” Perry said.

This latest collaboration with BET adds another illustrious chapter to Tyler Perry’s impressive portfolio of partnerships within the entertainment industry. Alongside deals with Prime Video and Netflix, Perry continues to push boundaries and defy expectations, cementing his legacy as a force in television and film.

As Tyler Perry embarks on this new chapter with BET, audiences can anticipate an exciting array of captivating narratives that celebrate the richness of the human experience. With his boundless creativity and unwavering commitment to authenticity, Perry’s storytelling prowess will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of viewers worldwide.

