Autism Acceptance Month: 7-Year-Old Autistic Entrepreneur Captivates With ‘BLEU’ Clothing Brand

April marks Autism Acceptance Month, offering an opportunity to celebrate diversity, promote understanding, and foster acceptance for individuals diagnosed on the spectrum and their families. Throughout this month, communities around the globe come together to raise awareness, educate the public, and advocate for the inclusion and empowerment of individuals on the autism spectrum.

Nicole Woods, a former professional boxer and current paramedic from Stone Mountain, Georgia, has faced challenges both in and out of the ring. However, nothing could have prepared her for the journey she embarked on when her son, Blake, was born.

Blake, now seven years old, has autism, a condition that presented unique obstacles for both him and his mother. Despite the hardships, their story is one of resilience, determination, and unwavering compassion.

Woods recalls the early days of Blake’s life including when he was unable to utter a single word until the age of four and a half.

“It has its challenges. I try to work at night most of the time now. It’s a little bit easier for me to help him do his schoolwork and stuff in the daytime and things like that, but it’s a whirlwind,” Woods said. “It’s a little bit easier now that he’s speaking. But prior to when he was small and couldn’t speak and was just pointing at things, it was really difficult. But with that being said, look at him now. It was worth all the tears and the crying.”

One of the biggest decisions Blake’s parents made was to homeschool him after experiencing bullying from his peers. This difficult decision was made in order to protect Blake’s confidence and provide him with the attention he needed to excel.

Each day, Blake and his mother engage in a routine that includes schoolwork, speech practice, and various activities aimed at fostering Blake’s development. Despite her demanding schedule, Woods finds time to support Blake’s entrepreneurial endeavors, including his own clothing line called BLEU. Blake’s passion for entrepreneurship was ignited at a young age when he drew pictures to sell to family members, demonstrating his innate drive and creativity.

“Bleu stands for Build Love Embrace Uniqueness. Building love means making friends with new people. Embracing uniqueness means it’s okay to be different. We started Bleu because people would be mean to me since I didn’t sound like them,” Blake said. “I didn’t sound like them because when I was two years old, I couldn’t speak. Now look at me. Now I can help people make their dreams come true.”

As any proud mother would, Woods marvels at Blake’s progress, both in his speech development and his entrepreneurial ventures. From his first words to speaking in front of big crowds at events like the Ultimate Women’s Expo. Blake has defied expectations and proven that with determination, anything is possible.

However, Woods remains focused on her ultimate goal: to equip Blake to live independently. “The end goal is for him to live on his own,” she shares. “He says he wants a family and to have kids when he grows up. I want that for him.”

In addition to supporting Blake, Woods is passionate about advocating for autism awareness and acceptance. She emphasizes the importance of understanding and compassion, urging others to be kind and refrain from passing judgment. “Autism is a spectrum,” she explains. “It’s different for everybody. It doesn’t matter how anybody else feels about it. Just know your truth. Know your why.”

Through their experiences, Blake and his mother hope to inspire others facing similar challenges. Their story serves as a testament to the power of love, resilience, and the unwavering bond between a mother and her son.

“My favorite part about running my own business is that I get to help people,” Blake said, “It’s all about helping people feel better about themselves.”

Furthermore, Blake and the BLEU brand are staying booked and busy to round out the rest of 2024. With events lined up including Invest Fest, the Ultimate Women’s Expo, and pop up shops throughout the Atlanta area, BLEU has no plans of slowing down.

“We’re trying to get in a lot of the little events in Atlanta as well. We get to meet a whole bunch of new people. He gets to spread the word,” Woods continues. “And he melts everybody’s heart being so impactful with what he’s trying to do.”

As they continue their advocacy work and entrepreneurial pursuits, this mother son duo remain committed to spreading positivity, acceptance, and understanding. Their story is an excellent example for families navigating similar paths, reminding us all that with consistency and determination, anything is possible.

