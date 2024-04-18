Atlanta Hawks Fall To Chicago Bulls In Play-In Game: 5 Burning Questions For Next Season

The Atlanta Hawks’ ended the 2023-24 season with a loss to the Chicago Bulls, 131-116, in the NBA’s Play-In game. The Hawks started slow, giving up 40 points in the first quarter.

However, the Hawks battled back in the second quarter and scored 14 straight points to make the game competitive. But in the second half, the Bulls would prove to be the better team as Coby White exploded for 42 points.

The Hawks were led by Dejounte Murray who scored 30 points, and Trae Young who added 22 points and 10 assists.

The Hawks finished the regular season with a 36-46 record, including seven straight losses to end the season.

There are several burning questions as they prepare to enter the 2024-25 season.

Will Trae and Dejounte Return?

The biggest question of the off-season will be the Hawks decision on their two star players, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. The Hawks are 55-62 since Murray joined the team. However, they also made history by becoming the first backcourt duo to average 20 points and 6 assists since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen did it in 1991-92. But the biggest decision for the front office is to determine if the Hawks can find a way to win with the duo, or if it’s time to move on.

How Will Defensive Schemes Be Addressed?

The Hawks struggled defensively the entire season. Along with giving up 42 points to Coby White in the Play-In game, the team also gave up high scoring games to Luka Doncic (73) and Malachi Flynn (50). Doncic had the highest scoring outburst of the season, and Flynn only averaged 5.2 ppg for his career. Overall, the Hawks finished ranked 26th in defense. If the team has championship goals, the lack of defense will have to be addressed.

Will The Hawks Finally Make A Splash In Free Agency Or Trades?

The Atlanta Hawks haven’t made a significant free agent signing in years. The team signed Bogdan Bogdanovic in 2020 which proved to be a franchise-changing decision. They traded for Dejounte Murray in 2022, but gave up heavy draft capital. But there weren’t any game-changing moves made this season. In order to compete against the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Hawks would need to add a few star veteran players via free agency or trade.

Can The Hawks Young Players Develop Into Stars?

The Hawks have several young players who could develop into stars over the next few years, Jalen Johnson being the top candidate. Onyeka Okongwu proved to be a top defensive player in his first two years, but has yet to establish himself as a starter. A.J. Johnson was a rookie sensation, but he struggled to crack coach Quin Snyder’s lineup. And Kobe Bufkin and Mo Gueye are a few years away from having a consistent impact. The Hawks will have to determine which young players to develop or trade.

What Happens To The Front Court?

While Jalen Johnson has proven to be a force, the Hawks will have to make tough decisions when it comes to the other front court players. Clint Capella has been serviceable for years, but is getting older. DeAndre Hunter has yet to reach his expected potential since being drafted from the University of Virginia. And Saddiq Bey has shown flashes, but has remained inconsistent. Outside of Johnson, the Hawks would need to revamp their front court to be more competitive next season.

