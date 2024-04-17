Rainbow Push CEO Rev. Haynes III Resigns After 3 Months On The Job

Three months after being formally appointed as CEO of Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH, Pastor Frederick Haynes III has resigned.

Haynes, 63, confirmed to The Associated Press that he submitted his resignation letter, citing personal reflection and a need to step down amid ongoing challenges. He expressed gratitude to Rev. Jackson for the opportunity but did not delve into specifics about his decision.

“After a time of prayer and consultation, I felt it was best to step down as president and CEO of Rainbow PUSH,” he told the Associated Press. “I am forever honored that the Rev. Jackson graciously considered me worthy of following him as president of the organization that he founded.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Rev. Jackson expressed his gratitude to Rev. Haynes for “his service and leadership.”

“Our relationship with Rev. Haynes has been blessed by God to last over 30 great years. We remain eternal partners in the fight for peace, civil rights and economic justice.”

Rev. Jackson’s son, Yusef Jackson, will continue to serve as Rainbow PUSH’s Chief Operating Officer.

Yusef Jackson

When Rev. Jackson announced in July that he was stepping down, Haynes, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, was announced as his eventual successor.

During his installation at the February ceremony, Haynes stated his intention to continue Rev. Jackson’s mission and work.

“I stand not in his shoes but on his shoulders, and because I stand on his shoulders, I hope you stand with me,” Haynes told those who attended the ceremony.

In that same statement, Rev. Jackson announced that the Rainbow PUSH Coalition would continue “to work for people and their right to fight for self-determination and social and economic justice.”

We will carry on the vital work of protecting, defending, and gaining civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields. Our commitment to promoting peace and justice around the world remains unwavering.”

