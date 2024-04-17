Exclusive: Reality Star Jasmine Ellis Cooper Talks ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Season Two

Dedicated viewers couldn’t get enough of Bravo/Peacock’s hit reality series “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.” As a result, the series is back for season two.

Since the 1800s, Martha’s Vineyard and Oak Bluffs have emerged as a summertime sanctuary for Black families. “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” tracks the escapades of a close-knit circle of friends as they unwind in the historical Oak Bluffs district of Martha’s Vineyard, renowned as one of the most scenic destinations in New England.

Jasmine Ellis Cooper, star from the hit show captivated audiences with her vibrant personality and candor.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Cooper delved into her motivations for coming on board the show, her experiences filming with friends and her husband, and the importance of representation in the entertainment industry.

“The history of Martha’s Vineyard is no secret,” Cooper said. “Experiencing it for the first time was very special, and I felt it deserved to be highlighted. This place, with its unique blend of exclusivity and community, was worth sharing with a broader audience.”

Filming alongside her friends, including her husband, Silas, brought both joy and complexity to the experience. “Living with friends over an extended period on vacation is a different recipe,” she reflected. “Reality TV acts as a mirror, reflecting everything about your life and relationships. It’s not always comfortable, but it’s real.”

Cooper also added: “These are people that I know on and off the vineyard, and so I care what they think. I care about where we are in our relationship. I care about how we’re progressing as individuals, and that makes it tough sometimes because you can’t just not care about anything. You care about everything, really. So that was kind of unexpected. But doing it initially was a no brainer. But how it’s unfolding is a bit more complicated than I anticipated.”

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard was a ratings hit when it first graced our screens. One of the standout aspects of the show is its representation of Black affluence, a perspective often overlooked in mainstream media. Cooper emphasized the significance of showcasing authentic interactions among a diverse group of young Black individuals.

“I’ve always known that the 1% or the 10% or a certain type of elite Black folk are very invisible, both in Black spaces and white spaces. The thing that I’m seeing now on the vineyard is that for someone like me or anyone else in the cast, we all have different backgrounds and different levels of privilege. Whether it be a two parent household or we’ve gone to so-and-so school or just the different types of privilege that we all have, we all deserve to experience the vineyard in whatever shape and form we come to it as. It’s not easy to get to, and it’s not cheap to get to and stay at. So we relish in that privilege,” Cooper said. “But coming together, just existing, being silly, fun, and free is the ultimate privilege that I think anybody who’s interested in having that peace and that safety on the vineyard, is also a part of what’s bringing people in. It’s like, what is this place if you haven’t heard about it?

She also credited the show’s mass appeal to the fact that the audience really feels like they’re really a part of the group.

“The group chat aspect, I think, is what has been special. But then also on this network in particular, there aren’t a lot of young coed groups that are Black that you get to look at. So I think with those real interactions you get to see, you feel like you’re on vacation with us,” Cooper said.

Looking ahead, the reality star expressed her commitment to storytelling in various forms, including film, literature, and podcasting. “I’m a theater kid at heart,” Cooper said. “This journey in reality TV is just another form of storytelling for me. As long as I can be a light and an example, I’m open to where this journey takes me.”

While Cooper couldn’t disclose specific projects in the works, she assured viewers that exciting ventures were on the horizon. “Just hold on,” she teased. “We’re almost there.”

However, the new mother did note: “In the meantime and in between time, I’m always going to continue writing my films. I’m going to continue to write books. I’m going to continue to put my podcast together and be a huge advocate for history and how valuable it is in our society today.”

