Executor Of O.J. Simpson’s Will Wants Goldman Family To Get ‘Zero, Nothing’

Photo: Getty Images

The executor of O.J. Simpson’s will said he doesn’t want the family of Ron Goldman to acquire any money from the former NFL player’s estate, PEOPLE reports.

Simpson died at 76 after he “succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family announced on Thursday (April 11).

The ex-football player was thrust into the spotlight after his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Goldman, were found dead outside of her home in June 1994. Simpson had previously pleaded no contest to a domestic violence charge while he was married to Nicole Simpson and was accused of killing his ex-wife and her friend.

The case erupted as Simpson was charged with murder but refused to turn himself in and attempted to flee in his vehicle. A police chase for Simpson was televised and garnered an audience of roughly 95 million people.

A highly publicized trial resulted in Simpson being found not guilty of the two killings. However, Goldman’s family sued Simpson in 1997, resulting in the ex-NFLer being found liable for his wrongful death and battery and for the battery of Nicole Simpson. Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million in the case.

Decades after the lawsuit, David Cook, an attorney for Goldman’s family, told PEOPLE his clients hadn’t received any money. According to Cook, the family is now owed more than $100 million due to interest.

“He died without penance,” Cook said of Simpson. “He did not want to give a dime, a nickel to Fred [Goldman], never, anything, never.”

Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s longtime lawyer, was named as the executor of his will, which was filed in Clark County, Nevada on Friday (April 12).

LaVergne told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he will fight to ensure that Goldman’s family gets nothing from Simpson’s estate.

“It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing,” LaVergne said. “Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.”

LaVergne said the court never issued an order forcing Simpson to pay the civil judgment and he “can’t make a predication right now as to what the value of the estate is.”