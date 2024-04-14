Everything You Need To Know About Black Maternal Health Week

Photo: Getty Images

Black Maternal Health Week is once again bringing awareness to the experiences of Black mothers and birthing people.

Held April 11-17, the annual, week-long event, founded and led by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, aims to advocate for Black birthing people, who are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.

The official​ theme for Black Maternal Health Week 2024 is “Our Bodies STILL Belong to Us: Reproductive Justice NOW!” The Black Mamas Matter Alliance is spotlighting how widespread restrictions on abortion care access and rising cases of criminalization due to pregnancy loss are disproportionately affecting Black mothers.

Keep scrolling to find out more about the week-long campaign and how you can show your support in a city near you.

What Is Black Maternal Health Week?

Black Maternal Health Week aims to tackle the racial disparity in maternal mortality by spreading awareness and providing resources for Black birthing people before, during, and after pregnancy. The founding organization especially highlights Black Midwifery care and full-spectrum Black-led Doula care as sound, evidence-based solutions to tackling pregnancy-related deaths that incorporate the true needs, wants, and desires of Black women and birthing people.

BMHW is intentionally held during National Minority Health Month and begins on April 11th, which is recognized by dozens of global as International Day for Maternal Health and Rights. The gatherings, activities, and conservation held throughout the week highlight the values and traditions of the reproductive and birth justice movements. ​

Policy

The Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2021 was introduced in the House and Senate to provide “historic investments that comprehensively address every driver of maternal mortality, morbidity, and disparities in the United States,” according to the Black Maternal Health Caucus.

The Momnibus includes 13 individual bills that aim to increase funding in community-based organizations and programs working to improve maternal health, make investments in housing, transportation, nutrition, and other social determinants that influence maternal health, diversify the perinatal workforce, improve data collection to better understand the causes of the maternal health crisis, and more.

The measure is being supported by hundreds of organizations and Representatives as well as dozens of Senators.

Local Events

Below is a list of local events you can attend to support Black Maternal Health Week.

Atlanta, Georgia

“Black Maternal Health Walk & Block Party” – Saturday, April 13th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Los Angeles, California

“Black Mamas Birthing Tour” – Friday, April 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Baltimore, Maryland

“Black Maternal Health Week Meetup” – Thursday, April 11th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Washington, D.C.

“Birth Planning Virtual Workshop” – Thursday, April 11th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn, New York

“Brooklyn Birth Expo” – Saturday, April 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Miami, Florida

“Birth Justice Movie Night” – Saturday, April 13th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

“BMHW 24 Kick Off” – Thursday, April 11th from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Click here to check out more events in your area.