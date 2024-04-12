Threats Force Closure of North Carolina’s First Black-Owned Children’s Bookstore

The first Black-owned children’s bookstore in North Carolina, Liberation Station Bookstore, has been forced to close its downtown Raleigh location after enduring a barrage of threats directed at the owners.

Founded by Victoria Scott-Miller and her husband, Duane Miller, the Liberation Station Bookstore was established with a noble mission: to curate a collection of books by Black authors and illustrators that would resonate with their two young sons, avoiding narratives steeped in trauma.

During an interview with CBS17, Scott Miller said, “Our criteria was to find Black authors illustrators and stories that weren’t based in trauma.”

Initially, the couple operated the business out of the trunk of their car before realizing their dream of a physical storefront in downtown Raleigh last year.

However, their aspirations were met with adversity.

“Since September, we’ve faced numerous threats following the opening of our store. Some we brushed off, while others included disturbing phone calls detailing what our son Langston wore when he was at the shop alone,” revealed the store’s owners in a Facebook post.

Despite implementing strategies to mitigate the threats, such as altering operating hours and rotating storefront oversight, the relentless onslaught of hate mail and death threats persisted. Faced with escalating danger, the owners made the difficult decision to vacate their premises.

Furthermore, on Facebook, the owners expressed their disappointment at being compelled to relocate from a location they believed served their community best. Nevertheless, they affirmed their commitment to the cause of promoting positive Black literature.

The store will remain open to the public until April 13th, after which any remaining inventory will be donated to literacy non-profits in the Raleigh area.

“While April 30th will mark our departure from 208 Fayetteville St, it certainly won’t mark the end of Liberation Station Bookstore. There is so much more work to be done,” they said. “With revolutionary love, literacy, and justice for all.”

