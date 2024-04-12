Stitch Me Pls! Networking Event Unites Fashion Industry Creatives

This week, Bink and Bougie Boutique became the nexus of creativity and business acumen as the Stitch Me Pls! networking event brought together a vibrant community of clothing designers, stylists, store owners, and clothing brands. The event was designed to showcase the power of collaboration and community-building within the fashion industry.

Stitch Me Pls! was conceived as a platform where individuals involved in fashion designing, styling, clothing retail, and brand ownership could converge, exchange ideas, and explore business opportunities. The event was curated by Leslie Topps of the Topps PR Firm and hosted by fashion stylist and Express Style Editor Jeramiah Roberts, a.k.a Fashion Mr.

Roberts said, “we are all about connecting and growing. And, in the fashion industry, that is not a popular opinion. Or sometimes it’s just not thought of to connect and grow because there’s this kind of dog eat dog mentality.”

Roberts further emphasized the importance of fostering a collaborative mindset, stating, “When you have a mindset of collaboration over competition, there’s so much more that we can accomplish.”

Bink, the owner of Bink and Bougie Boutique, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the significance of breaking down barriers and facilitating open dialogue among industry professionals. “We’re not doing any gatekeeping. This is what I do. This is what you do,” Bink said. “At the end of the day, I’m here to make a profit. But I can’t make it without the creatives, without the stylists, without the designers, because they are the pulse of the industry. It’s my job to get it to the masses. But if we’re not working together, it’s a disconnect for the customer and fashion as a whole.”

The event provided attendees with a unique opportunity to network, seek business advice, and forge meaningful connections while enjoying good music, food, and drinks. Reflecting on the inclusive atmosphere of Stitch Me Pls! Roberts said, “We’re going to foster a community of togetherness and growth, so that we can all go to the next level.”

Furthermore, Bink shed light on the behind-the-scenes operations of running a boutique business, emphasizing the importance of effective management, logistics, and leveraging strengths. Bink advised aspiring entrepreneurs of the value of delegating tasks and investing in areas of expertise.

“​​The first thing they need to do is figure out what they’re really, really good at and what they’re really, really bad at. Then you pay someone for the things that you’re really, really bad at. The best lesson that I have ever learned in business is that everything has a price tag.”

Throughout the evening, participants engaged in insightful discussions, exchanged contact information, and laid the groundwork for potential collaborations.

Aspiring fashion professionals gleaned valuable insights from seasoned industry veterans, with Roberts offering this sound advice: “Be consistent. Learn your brand, learn who you are first, and then be consistent in that.”

Stitch Me Pls! proved to be more than just a networking event; it was a celebration of creativity, entrepreneurship, and the power of collective ambition within the fashion industry.

