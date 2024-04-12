Spelman College Celebrates 143 Years Of Excellence With Founders Day 2024

Spelman College, the premier HBCU nestled within the Atlanta University Center, marked a significant milestone in its illustrious history with the celebration of its 143rd Founder’s Day.

Founded in 1881, Spelman has stood as a beacon of empowerment, education, and sisterhood for generations of students, alumni, faculty, and staff.

“Spelman has been a place of promise, a place of outsized ambition, where women walk into Spelman’s embrace. That is exactly what our founders Harriet E. Giles and Sophia B. Packard envisioned,” said 11th President of Spelman College, Dr. Helene D. Gayle.

The Founder’s Day celebration serves as a poignant reminder of Spelman’s enduring legacy and commitment to excellence. This year, the Spelman community came together on campus for a day filled with traditional and celebratory activities aimed at fostering community, strengthening the sisterhood, and commemorating the past.

One particularly special highlight of this year’s celebration was the inclusion of a special guest, 17-year-old Arianna ‘Ari’ Hargrove. Her wish to tour Spelman College was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Ari, hailing from Lexington, Massachusetts, accompanied Spelman students in the Founder’s Day activities. Providing her with an authentic peak into the tradition, sisterhood, and community that define the Spelman experience.

The festivities commenced with the Founders Day Convocation and Alumnae Viewing Party at Sisters Chapel and Manley Atrium. A procession of students dawning crisp white dresses and black heels walked to Sisters Chapel, kicking off the event. Afterwards, a continental breakfast was served for family, friends, and the women of Spelman.

Following the convocation, the celebration continued with the Spelman College birthday party at The Oval. Led by the Granddaughters Club of Spelman College, attendees participated in the traditional cutting of the college’s birthday cake. This symbolic gesture honors the college’s commitment to academic excellence and service, passed down through generations from its Founders.

As part of the Founder’s Day celebration, Spelman College also pays tribute to individuals who exemplify the institution’s core values of leadership, scholarship, and service. The Forever Blue Founder’s Day 2024 Honorees included:

– Dr. Ruha Benjamin: The 2024 Honorary Degree recipient, is a distinguished alumna of the Class of 2001. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and anthropology from Spelman College. Continuing her academic journey, she pursued advanced studies at the University of California, Berkeley, where she obtained both a Master of Arts and a Doctor of Philosophy in sociology.

– Marian Rucker-Shamu: The 2024 Founders Spirit Award recipient retired after dedicating 56 years to service in public, special, and academic libraries. Rucker-Shamu has been a notable figure in the field of library science. As a music major with a secondary education minor at Spelman College, her contributions have been invaluable.

– Edwin ‘Pete’ Varner: The recipient of the 2024 Spelman College True Blue Award, recognizing his remarkable 18 years of dedicated service to the Spelman College community.

Dr. Benjamin gave an empowering speech when accepting her honorary degree. “Dare to dream beyond the impressive systems that sought to limit their opportunities, to limit their imagination and crush their spirits 143 years ago,” she said.

As Spelman College celebrates its 143rd birthday, it remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering future generations of leaders through an unwavering dedication to academic excellence, sisterhood, and service.

