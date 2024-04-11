Young Thug, YSL Case Could Continue into 2027

Due to the numerous witnesses summoned to testify, the YSL RICO trial – which involves Young Thug – may be prolonged for several more years.

Attorneys representing Yak Gotti (real name Deamonte Kendrick), one of Thug’s co-defendants, argue that adding 360 more witnesses could extend the trial until 2027, potentially perplexing jurors, according to Law and Crime.

The defense, in their argument, stated in the motion that calling hundreds of potential witnesses would lead to unnecessary delays, time wastage, and redundant evidence presentation.

Judge Ural Glanville is urged by the attorneys to restrict the state’s witness summons. Initially suggesting a roster of 700 witnesses, the state now plans to present over 400 witnesses at trial. The motion stated that since the end of November, the State has presented around 40 witnesses in total.

“At the present, representative rate, it will take until approximately October 2026 to complete the presentation of State’s witnesses,” the motion states, per Law and Crime. “Thus, the present trial will take well into at least mid-2027 to complete.”

The defense noted that their clients’ “lives are on hold” while they are in jail.

“The clock is ticking on their lives. Second by second. Minute by minute. Hour by hour. Day by day. Month by month,” the defense argued. “Meanwhile, the risk of a confused jury unable to comprehend a years-long trial only grows.”

About Post Author