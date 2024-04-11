‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Event Preps Atlanta Teen Girls With Essentials Ahead Of Prom Season

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Atlanta Lady Hawks, in collaboration with The Ascent Project, orchestrated a heartwarming initiative for the young women in Atlanta with the “Say Yes To The Dress” event.

Partnering with local women-led and black-owned brands RedDrop and Be Rooted, the event aimed to uplift young ladies from Atlanta Public Schools and local YMCAs ahead of their much-anticipated prom season.

Over two dozen girls chose from a variety of prom dresses, shoes, accessories, makeup, and other essentials, ensuring they were fully equipped to embark on an unforgettable evening to commemorate their high school accomplishments.

RedDrop, the teen and tween feminine care brand, eagerly joined the initiative to make a meaningful impact in the lives of these young women. They provided their discreet pouches equipped with feminine care products.

ADW spoke with Dana Roberts, co-founder of RedDrop (pictured left), who shared her excitement about participating in the event. “As a former teacher it always warms my heart when prom season comes around. It’s special. It’s just a core memory. It is a sincere core memory in a girl’s life,” Roberts said.

Reflecting on “Say Yes To The Dress” Roberts recounted the joy of curating products tailored to meet the girls’ needs, ensuring each item was intentional and purposeful. “We wanted it to be very intentional,” Roberts said. “From the whole vantage point of the event it was really just making sure that we had the most intentional, correct products for them for that night. Or not even particularly for just that night, but for the duration of use. That was really special for us.”

Similarly, Jasmin Foster, founder of Be Rooted, shared her enthusiasm for contributing to the cause by providing their “Trust the Journey” journals and affirmation pens.

“Our team connected with non-profit organization Curlboss and their CEO, Akilah Young to have Be Rooted in the wellness boxes and enhance the girls’ experience as they prepare for prom night and beyond,” Foster said. “Our mission to make women of color from all ages feel seen and celebrated aligned perfectly with the “Say Yes To The Dress” event.”

Throughout the drive, memorable moments unfolded as the young ladies were showered with tokens of love.

“The ability to collaborate on a great initiative and see positive reactions from the young ladies as they received their gifts left an impact and reinforced the purpose of our brand,” Foster said. “Being able to reach our rising women and help them on their growth journeys is a rewarding feeling.”

Furthermore, Roberts expressed how she doesn’t apologize for having advocacy where it’s needed most— for our Black and Brown girls. And “Say Yes To The Dress” was the perfect initiative to showcase that.

“We have so many historic things against us. Systemic medical and healthcare racism or just making sure that you know how to advocate for yourself in front of a doctor. Or advocate for yourself with your peers, or with the opposite sex,” said Roberts. “I think these types of events set the tone of a young lady finding their voice.”

Foster also stressed the importance of supporting rising young ladies as well. “I want young girls and women to know that they are seen and that they belong here. Never letting anyone tell you what you can’t do, and never be afraid to step into whatever that looks like for yourself.”

Looking ahead, both RedDrop and Be Rooted are committed to continuing their mission of uplifting women and girls in the community.

From ongoing donations to back-to-school giveaways and partnering with Girls Inc. on educational initiatives, RedDrop stays consistent when pouring into the community. Even providing educational information online and on social media.

“We are on all platforms and we are very intentional to balance education, advocacy and talking about our products,” Roberts said.

Foster shared future plans for Be Rooted as well. “We are looking to continue to grow our brand awareness and be the go-to destination for women to see themselves in the products they use, whether it be for fitness, business, travel, gaming, home décor, and gifting.”

