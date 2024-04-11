Report: OJ Simpson Dies of Cancer at 76 Years Old

OJ Simpson, one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, died yesterday at 76 years old after a battle with cancer, according to a statement by his family.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Simpson’s account carried a simple message from his family.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement said.

Simpson, whose professional success as a football player and actor, saw his life take a turn for the worse in 1994 after his trial and controversial acquittal after being accused of the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

He played his college football at the University of Southern California in the late 1960s before being drafted first overall in 1969 by the Buffalo Bills. During his nine seasons with the Bills, Simpson received five consecutive Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections from 1972 to 1976. He also led the league in rushing yards four times, in rushing touchdowns twice, and in points scored in 1975. In 1973, he became the first NFL player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season, earning him NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP), and is the only NFL player to do so in a 14-game regular season.

To this day, Simpson still holds the record for the single-season yards-per-game average at 143.1. After retiring with the San Francisco 49ers in 1979, Simpson pursued careers in both acting and broadcasting. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

Most recently, Simpson has been making appearances on several podcasts and television and radio shows, including an appearance on the wildly popular “It Is What It Is” podcast hosted by Cam’ron and Ma$e.

