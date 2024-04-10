Dawn Staley Landed Incoming Player Joyce Edwards By Helping To Get Environmental Engineering Major At University

South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach Dawn Staley has once again proven her unparalleled dedication to her players, both on and off the court.

Fresh off the heels of the team’s NCAA national women’s basketball championship win against the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, Staley’s leadership and connection with her players couldn’t shine brighter.

With this victory marking her third women’s national championship, Staley’s prowess as a coach is undeniable. Reflecting on the triumph, she expressed her profound happiness for her players during an ESPN interview, highlighting the resilience and determination of her team.

“I’m so incredibly happy for our players. It doesn’t always end like you want it to end, much like last year. But my freshies are at the top of my heart because they wanted this, and I hope we can erase whatever pain they had last year not being able to finish it here. So I’m just super proud of where I work. I’m super proud of our fans. It’s awesome,” Staley said.

The Gamecocks’ undefeated season with a 38-0 record stands as a testament to her exceptional coaching abilities, making history as the 10th women’s team to achieve such a feat. Notably, Staley also became the first Black coach in NCAA Division 1 (D1) to lead an undefeated season, another remarkable milestone in her illustrious career.

For Dawn Staley, her coaching philosophy revolves around fostering deep connections with her players, going beyond the bounds of basketball. In a heartfelt personal essay penned in 2015 she expressed how cultivating meaningful connections is one of her keys to success.

“My goal is always to decrease the amount of time it takes for us to make a connection, because that’s where it all starts. If there were ever a secret to being a great coach, that’s it: the connection. I need to have a personal relationship with each player. I, just like they do, have to be invested. Something other than basketball has to draw me to them. Basketball is the immediate common ground between us, of course, but I’m talking about a personal level. I like to have something more.”

This commitment to her players’ development was evident during a press conference featuring incoming player Joyce Edwards, a recipient of the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year award.

Edwards, who has committed to playing for the South Carolina women’s team, shared how Staley played a pivotal role in ensuring her academic aspirations were met. Despite the university initially lacking her desired major, environmental engineering, Staley went above and beyond to facilitate its creation.

During the press conference Edwards said, “School always comes first. Even in my family, I couldn’t play sports without getting my grades right, and I kind of think my parents just instilled that in me,” she continued, “so I feel like it’s just something that grew over time, and my drive for academic excellence just came.”

She added, “That was a big red flag for South Carolina. They didn’t necessarily have my major and I don’t think I was gonna go there because of that. But [Coach Staley] was working hard to try to figure out a way for me to get the best of both worlds. She showed me the honors colleges, which you kind of can create your own major. And I feel like that was the biggest thing, plus the sustainability program that they have there. Just a combination of both. She was in the meetings with me asking questions. She was getting it done.”

Staley’s impact extends across so many players, as evidenced by Gamecocks guard Te-Hina Paopao. She praised her coach for transforming not only her life but also her family’s. Paopao’s sentiments resonate with many players, underscoring Staley’s remarkable ability to inspire and empower those under her guidance.

The legacy of Dawn Staley truly transcends basketball, epitomizing the transformative power of her mentorship and leadership. Staley continues to further cement her status as one of the most influential figures in collegiate sports.

