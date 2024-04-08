Self-Love Taken Seriously: How The Self Care Lab Pampers With The Perfect Oasis

In a city known for its hustle culture, Atlanta locals were treated to a serene oasis of self-love and rejuvenation with the debut of The Self Care Lab (TSCL) Pop-Up Experience. The event took place at A Ma Maniere in midtown.

Curated by visionary entrepreneur Imani Murray, Founder & Chief Experience Officer of Leda & Co. This event was a celebration honoring National Self Care Day— and the atmosphere couldn’t be more perfect.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Murray shared the inspiration behind The Self Care Lab’s conception.

“I’m really big into pouring into myself. I own a small business so making sure I take the time to pour into myself is very important,” Murray continues, “at the end of 2023 I was talking to people about their year. A lot of people were saying that they really made time for their self care.”

Taking note, she aimed to create a space for people to come together and prioritize their well-being. “I’m very big on events. With my creative agency we do event production. So I thought, why don’t I bring something new to Atlanta?”

Recognizing the importance of self-love and rejuvenation, Murray envisioned an event that would offer something different from the typical Atlanta scene.

“Atlanta is very big on their lamb chops and their hookah. I wanted something different,” she explains. “I wanted people to come out and have fun. Everything is free, the massages, the flowers, everything.”

At The Self Care Lab, attendees were offered an array of indulgent activities and amenities designed to nurture the mind, body, and soul. From floral arrangement design to complimentary massages, the event was a sanctuary for guests to unwind and reconnect with themselves.

“There’s a little bit of retail therapy here, some mocktails and wine. Our wine sponsor Michael Lavelle gave us a really good white wine, and I love it,” Murray said as she enthusiastically raved about the Black-owned wine brand.

Recognizing the significance of self-care within the Black community, Murray emphasizes the need for prioritizing personal well-being. “We do not make time for ourselves,” she said. “In the Black community, we need to really learn how to take the time to dedicate to self-care.”

Furthermore, Murray believes we need to break free from the “work, work, work” mentality to prioritize moments of rest and rejuvenation. When asked about her favorite at-home self-care ritual, she shared a comprehensive list of activities that ranged from beauty maintenance to quality time with loved ones.

“Getting my hair done, my nails done, and flowers. Any type of beauty maintenance, shopping or traveling is my number one,” Murray continues, “but also just spending time with my loved ones. There’s my friends, family or even just being alone. Being alone is so important. Whether I’m at home or going on a solo date.”

Overall, the debut of The Self Care Lab was a resounding success, leaving attendees feeling refreshed, inspired, and ready to prioritize their well-being in their everyday lives. Next, Murray’s mission is to bring this innovative and relaxing experience to multiple cities.

“This is kind of like the preview. This summer we’re going to do a bigger version in a new venue, but I can’t say where just yet. We’re going to be doing it on a bigger scale and then we’re going to take it to other cities,” Murray said. “We’re going to go to LA, Houston, New York and wherever else we feel it’s necessary. This is just the beginning.”

About Post Author