Atlanta Jazz Festival 2024 Announces Schedule in Piedmont Park for Memorial Day Weekend: May 25-27

One of the largest FREE jazz festivals in the country, the Atlanta Jazz Festival is an annual celebration of culture, community, and our love of jazz. The festival returns to Piedmont Park, in the heart of Midtown Atlanta, from Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27 from 11 am to 11 pm each day. Attendees will enjoy music by National, International, and Atlanta artists.

To view a special video message from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, click HERE.

“We have a fabulous lineup of musicians performing at the 47th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival on Memorial Day Weekend,” states Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of the City of Atlanta – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “We invite you to experience an eclectic mix of jazz by National artists on Saturday, explore the global sounds of some of the world’s best International artists on Sunday, and discover the latest music from notable Atlanta musicians on Monday. To learn more about the artists performing at this year’s festival, and our late-night and pre-festival concerts, visit our website: atljazzfest.com.”

Here’s the schedule in Piedmont Park:

Saturday, May 25

1 pm New Jazz Underground

3 pm Sullivan Fortner

5 pm Butcher Brown

7 pm Cécile McLorin Salvant

9 pm Something Else!

Sunday, May 26

1 pm OKAN

3 pm Luca Ciarla Trio

5 pm Jacques Schwarz-Bart

7 pm OLATUJA

9 pm Paquito D’Rivera

Monday, May 27

1 pm Justice Michael & The Passage

3 pm KELS

5 pm Groove Centric

7 pm André 3000: New Blue Sun LIVE

9 pm Lizz Wright

The Atlanta Jazz Festival Presents WCLK AT 50 on May 24

To celebrate WCLK 91.9’s 50th Anniversary the Atlanta Jazz Festival is presenting WCLK At 50: Featuring Lil John Roberts with an Atlanta All-Star Band, along with some very special guests, at Atlanta Symphony Hall at 8 pm on Friday, May 24th. To purchase tickets, click HERE.

Enjoy a Late-Night Jazz Concert on May 25

Vocalist and composer Lauren Henderson will be the featured performer at this year’s late-night event at Park Tavern at 10 pm on Saturday, May 25th. To reserve your tickets, click HERE.

Piedmont Park Information

· ADMISSION. The event is FREE and open to the public.

· KIDZONE. This area will offer games and interactive play for all ages.

· SHOPPING & FOOD VENDORS. A wide variety of food vendors will tempt your taste buds with BBQ, gyros, burgers, Caribbean foods and more! Browse the vendor booths for unique items including art, clothing, and jewelry.

· PARK RULES. There will be NO GRILLING, NO PETS, NO STAKING OF TENTS and NO GLASS BOTTLES OR CONTAINERS allowed in Piedmont Park during the festival.

· VIP EXPERIENCE. If you want to take your festival experience to the next level, book a reserved tent at The Jazz Spot. You’ll find pricing and details on the festival website.

· LOCAL TRANSPORTATION. You can bike to the festival and use the free bike valet located on 10th Street near Park Tavern. If you drive, please note there is no parking allowed on neighborhood streets surrounding the festival. You can park only in paid parking lots. One of the best ways to come to the festival is to take public transportation.

Sponsorships. For information about sponsorships contact Kelli Ross at keross@atlantaga.gov.

The 47th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival is presented by the City of Atlanta – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. The mission of the Atlanta Jazz Festival is to educate and entertain a diverse audience of jazz fans and to nurture the next generation of jazz musicians. The festival is funded through corporate sponsorships and by Atlanta Jazz Festival Inc, a 501(c)(3) cultural, non-profit organization. For more information about this year’s festival including the VIP Experience, transportation options, nearby accommodations, or the pre-festival and Late-Night Jazz concerts, visit the website at atljazzfest.com

