There Are Many Cities, But Only 1 Atlanta: Honoring 404 Day

On April 4, Atlantans pay homage to the city and metro area on what is called “404 Day.” The day is filled with cultural events that highlights Atlanta’s past, present, and future.

Atlanta stands as a unique city, prosperous in Black culture, business, and legacy.

It’s a city that became known as the “cradle” of the Civil Rights movement and birthplace of Dr. Martin King, Jr. The movement would change American society and inspire legislation such as the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Unfortunately, Dr. King would pass on April 4, 1968 in Memphis.

Politically, Maynard Jackson would continue that legacy when he became the cities first Black mayor. Jackson would push the city forward by implementing structural diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Atlanta’s Black business community has also made tremendous strides. From Alonzo Herndon, the city’s first Black millionaire, to Herman J. Russell, a foundation was created for Black businesses to find achieve success in Atlanta.

The city was recently named as the No.1 place to start a business in America by Home Bay.

“Atlanta has such a diverse intersection,” said Paul Wilson, Jr., VP, Innovation & Entrepreneurship of RICE. “When we think about colleges, corporations, the Fortune 500 companies. It’s a very business friendly environment. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we’re known as the cradle of the civil rights movement. So when you think about civil rights, think about it from the perspective of ingenuity and creativity and problem solving and collaboration. I think it helps to establish a healthy business culture.”

Musically, the city has always made strides. The first Black radio station, WERD, was started in Atlanta on Auburn Ave. And music legends such as Gladys Knight, groups Cameo and S.O.S Band called Atlanta home.

But the city would change the trajectory of music culture in the 1990s through hip-hop and R&B. Following the cities Bass music movement of the 1980s, Atlanta became a hotbed for artists as record labels such as LaFace, So So Def, and Rowdy Records highlighted Atlanta’s music talent.

Music acts such as OutKast, Usher, TLC, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, T.I., Killer Mike and a multitude of others would become global sensations while always representing the city of Atlanta.

“We were proud of the environment,” Goodie Mob’s CeeLo Green told ADW. “And we just wanted to do our part. And then also, our hip-hop counterparts from the East Coast, Midwest, and West Coast were making a mark in music. So we definitely wanted to rise up and be counted in the mean. So it was very serious business, as far as we were concerned, so we took our job seriously.”

But with some wins, Atlanta has faced issues as well. It suffers from the largest income inequality in the nation. Housing affordability has also become a problem as the city grows.

Every city has its issues, but Atlanta continues to exists as a city that stands out amongst the rest. It’s a city that continues to make history and where dreams can become reality while against all of the odds.

“What we can do to continue the winning streak and the stronghold is to go back in time,” CeeLo Green said. “I think documentaries are perfect examples of how that can reflect and go back into time. You take some of that enthusiasm, some of that attitude of the old guard and communicate about how we could work together in conjunction to make sure we stay on top.”

