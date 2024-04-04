Digital Daily

Judge Denies Jonathan Majors’ Motion To Toss Assault, Harassment Charges

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A judge has denied Jonathan Majors’ request to toss his criminal charges.

On Monday (April 1), Judge Michael Gaffey rejected Majors’ motion to set aside his guilty verdict and acquit him of assault and harassment charges he faces for his involvement in a March 2023 domestic with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, per CNN.

Major’s attorneys filed the motion in February following a trial that resulted in the actor being found guilty of third-degree reckless assault and second-degree harassment.

Jabbari testified that she was riding in a car with Majors on March 25, 2023, when she saw a text on his phone that read: “Oh how I wish to be kissing you.” Jabbari said she took the phone from Majors before he grabbed her arm and hand, twisted her forearm, and hit her head in an attempt to get it back. She also testified that he later threw her back into the car.

Majors has maintained his innocence, saying he’d never hit a woman or participated in domestic abuse.

Prosecutors previously urged Gaffey to deny Majors’ motion to throw out his charges. Following the judge’s ruling on Monday, Majors is set to be sentenced on April 8. He is facing up to one year in prison.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights