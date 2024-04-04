Judge Denies Jonathan Majors’ Motion To Toss Assault, Harassment Charges

Photo: Getty Images

A judge has denied Jonathan Majors’ request to toss his criminal charges.

On Monday (April 1), Judge Michael Gaffey rejected Majors’ motion to set aside his guilty verdict and acquit him of assault and harassment charges he faces for his involvement in a March 2023 domestic with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, per CNN.

Major’s attorneys filed the motion in February following a trial that resulted in the actor being found guilty of third-degree reckless assault and second-degree harassment.

Jabbari testified that she was riding in a car with Majors on March 25, 2023, when she saw a text on his phone that read: “Oh how I wish to be kissing you.” Jabbari said she took the phone from Majors before he grabbed her arm and hand, twisted her forearm, and hit her head in an attempt to get it back. She also testified that he later threw her back into the car.

Majors has maintained his innocence, saying he’d never hit a woman or participated in domestic abuse.

Prosecutors previously urged Gaffey to deny Majors’ motion to throw out his charges. Following the judge’s ruling on Monday, Majors is set to be sentenced on April 8. He is facing up to one year in prison.