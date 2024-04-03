New Atlanta Restaurant ‘J’Ouvert Caribbean Kitchen And Bar’ Pays Homage To St. Lucian Carnival Festival

Renowned restaurateur Tasha Cyril of The Tasha Belle Group recently unveiled her latest culinary venture, J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen and Bar. “J’ouvert,” pays homage to Cyril’s favorite St. Lucian Carnival festival, known for its early morning festivities.

The restaurant features diverse flavors of the Caribbean, drawing inspiration from Cyril’s St. Lucian roots.

Located in Uptown Atlanta, at the former Lindbergh City Center, J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen and Bar promises an immersive culinary experience.

Some of the highlights of J’ouvert’s menu include brunch specialties inspired by St. Lucia, Trinidad, Jamaica, and Haiti. While the restaurant shares some similarities with Cyril’s other establishments, such as Belle & Lily’s Caribbean Brunch House, APT 4B, and Ms. Icey’s Kitchen and Bar, it offers a distinct array of flavors.

Other unique offerings include pina colada French toast, passion fruit pancakes, curry mushroom roti, Trinidadian doubles (curried chickpea sandwiches), corn soup, scotch bonnet shrimp, and the nostalgic braised pulled lamb, reminiscent of Cyril’s grandmother’s cherished recipe.

