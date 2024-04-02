James A. Washington, 73, a champion of black press and journalism, passes away

James Washington, the president and general manager of The Atlanta Voice, a longtime advocate of the Black press, and the 2019 National Association of Black Journalist Legacy Award winner passed away surrounded by family and loved ones on Tuesday, April 2 2024.

He was 73.

For over four decades Washington had been involved in nearly every level of the communications field. From his time as the publisher of The Dallas Weekly, a Black-owned and operated publication, to his work as the public relations manager for the Dallas Ballet, Washington had always been a strong representation of Black excellence and intelligence.

Washington has twice served on the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce board, the Dallas Arboretum, the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, and the National Newspaper Publishers Association. He is a former tri-chair of Dallas’ Commission on Race Relations and the Dallas Together Forum. He is also a former member of the Federal Reserve Bank’s Small Business and Agriculture Advisory Committee in Dallas. Jim was named “Man of the Year” in 1986 by the Dallas Metropolitan Club of Negro Business and Professional Women. Since then, he has been honored for outstanding community service by organizations such as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, The Links, Inc., United Way, Dallas Independent School District, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Daniel “Chappie” James Learning Center, the NAACP, KKDA, and KRLD radio stations, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Dallas Museum of Arts, and the State Fair of Texas.

An author, Washington published his book, Spiritually Speaking, Reflections For and From a New Christian, in 2019.

Washington is survived by his wife, The Atlanta Voice publisher Janis Ware, his children, daughter Elena Bonifay (husband David Bonifay) and son Patrick Washington (wife Jessica Washington), his grandchildren James Spencer Emanuel Washington, Penelope Elena Jimenez Washington, and William Emmanuel Edward Austin Bonifay, and his nieces and nephews.

