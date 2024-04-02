Blaque Featured On New Episode Of ‘Unsung’

The story of Blaque will be told on the new episode of “Unsung.” Formed in Atlanta, the group originally consisted of Brandi Williams, Shamari DeVoe, and Natina Reed. They were discovered and mentored by the late Lisa “Left Eye Lopes of the legendary group, TLC.

The trio greatly influenced the landscape of feminism within popular music and girl groups in 1999–2000 with their feisty lyrics, sexy demeanor’s, and space-age fashion sense. Their music was a blend of pop, R&B, Hip-Hop, soul, and funk. Most tracks oozed with harmonies from the group’s singers, DeVoe and Williams, with fiery rap lyrics from Reed.

Their debut album Blaque sold more than 3 million copies and was certified Platinum by the RIAA.ith the help of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes from TLC, Blaque became an unstoppable force! The girl group brought a refreshing sound to the music industry in the late 1990s.

View the clip below.

About Post Author