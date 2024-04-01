Keith Lee Returns to Atlanta for Redemption Food Tour After Last Fiasco

After popular food critic Keith Lee was subjected to vicious backlash for his unfavorable reviews of a couple of popular Atlanta eateries, primarily Milk and Honey and Kandi Buruss’s Old Lady Gang restaurant in Atlanta’s Cascade region of the city, the blunt foodie with the discriminating palate came under much fire for his reviews of the restaurants along with a couple of other Atlanta spots. Lee originally visited popular Atlanta food spots, such as Milk & Honey and Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang, in October 2023. His unfavorable interactions with both places led to an outcry on social media about customer service at Black-owned businesses. lee cut the tour as the family deceived death threats after making his findings public.

The Redemption Tour will focus on restaurants Lee did not visit in the controversial October 2023 round-up of eateries.

I’ve been a patron of both restaurants and have to agree, and I am glad that Lee called them out for their subpar service. After several visits to both and even being asked by out-of-town visitors that I not bring them back to these restaurants, precisely because of the service, it’s important that we acknowledge establishments that are providing the best dining experience, rather than merely a Black one.

The response to Lee’s last restaurant tour in Atlanta ultimately led to threats against him and his family, and the food blogger is taking special precautions to ensure the safety of all.

“We come in peace. With that being said, we will be protected. It’s people with us who are legal and licensed,” emphasized the father and husband. “We don’t want to have to use them, but we will. My family is going home safe, and I mean I with every bone in my body.”

Lee doesn’t come by his ratings based on subjectivity, he utilizes a specific and detailed rating tool to determine a restaurant’s strengths, weaknesses and ultimately their rating score for his more than 16 million followers.

