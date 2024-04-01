Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week Following Thrilling Victories Over The Celtics

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played March 25 through March 31, the NBA announced today. This is the first Player of the Week honor of Murray’s career.

Murray led the Hawks to a 3-1 record this past week, which included two wins over the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics.

He averaged 28.3 points, 10.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals, becoming the only player in the league this past week to tally at least 20.0 points, 10.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

During the second match-up against the Celtics, Murray scored a career high of 44 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists. He also made history by taking 44 shot attempts, the most in the past 20 years in a group that includes Kobe Bryant and Russell Westbrook. Following the game, Murray admitted to not wanting to take as many shots, but said “Kobe would be proud.”

Although Murray was the star of the night, he leaned on the team effort as the Hawks were without key players such as Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and Saddiq Bey.

“We’re sticking together,” Murray said. “And like I said, taking it one game at a time. Obviously, that’s the best team in the league right now. You know, so it feels good just to get a win…At the end of the day, every game is important.”

