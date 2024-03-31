Digital Daily

White Man Fatally Stabs Black Walmart Employee In Racist Attack: Police

An Illinois man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a Black Walmart employee to death in a racially motivated attack.

Timothy Carter, 28, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of an 18-year-old Walmart employee identified as Jason Jenkins on Sunday (March 24), per News Nation.

According to surveillance video from the Walmart in Rockford, Illinois, Carter grabbed two knives from the shelves and walked around the store “giving all of the African American people dirty looks.” Carter eventually walked up behind Jenkins and stabbed him in the back, court documents state.

One witness said they heard Carter use a racial slur after the stabbing.

Rockford Police officers responded to the Walmart and took Carter into custody. Jenkins was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to an arrest report, Carter said he sought treatment for a mental health crisis he experienced early that day, but he was turned away and wanted to kill himself.

Walmart addressed the “violent attack” in a statement on Monday (March 25).

“We’re devastated to learn that one of our associates has died following a violent attack inside our Rockford, IL store. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and will continue providing our associates with the support they need. Actions like this are inexcusable, and we’re grateful to law enforcement for their swift action in arresting the presumed attacker. We’ll continue helping them in every possible way throughout their investigation.”

