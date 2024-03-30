Digital Daily

Black Twitter Reclaims Phrase ‘DEI’ As Critics Try To Make It A Racial Slur

Black Twitter is reclaiming the phrase “DEI” from its critics.

The phrase “DEIs” was trending on X, formerly Twitter, this week as Black social media users generated a plethora of memes and jokes reclaiming the three letters for diversity, equity, and inclusion. The trend was created in response to the apparent racist overuse of “DEI” by right-wing critics. Many consider the overuse as a new way for critics to covertly say racial slurs, like the N-word.

“Shout out to all my DEIs!” one Black social media user wrote on X.

Another X user pointed out how Black people have historically found humor in terms and actions meant to break the community down.

“I love how Black folks take something that was meant to be offensive (calling Black folks “DEIs” 😒) and turn it into a joke. It dismantles the weapon (and turns it into something *we* can enjoy) and makes fools out of those who try to harm us with it,” the user said. “Our humor is medicinal.”

Black Twitter also used the trend to reclaim the phrase critical race theory, or CRT.

“It’s hard for a CRT out here,” an X user quipped.

See more of the hilarious ways Black Twitter reclaimed DEI and CRT below.

