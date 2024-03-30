Black Twitter Reclaims Phrase ‘DEI’ As Critics Try To Make It A Racial Slur

Black Twitter is reclaiming the phrase “DEI” from its critics.

The phrase “DEIs” was trending on X, formerly Twitter, this week as Black social media users generated a plethora of memes and jokes reclaiming the three letters for diversity, equity, and inclusion. The trend was created in response to the apparent racist overuse of “DEI” by right-wing critics. Many consider the overuse as a new way for critics to covertly say racial slurs, like the N-word.

“Shout out to all my DEIs!” one Black social media user wrote on X.

Another X user pointed out how Black people have historically found humor in terms and actions meant to break the community down.

“I love how Black folks take something that was meant to be offensive (calling Black folks “DEIs” 😒) and turn it into a joke. It dismantles the weapon (and turns it into something *we* can enjoy) and makes fools out of those who try to harm us with it,” the user said. “Our humor is medicinal.”

Black Twitter also used the trend to reclaim the phrase critical race theory, or CRT.

“It’s hard for a CRT out here,” an X user quipped.

See more of the hilarious ways Black Twitter reclaimed DEI and CRT below.

DEI in Paris or whatever Jay-Z and Kanye sang pic.twitter.com/Fj81YId47L — Mr. Sage & The Big Steppers (@sageofages) March 27, 2024

Good morning to all my DEIs around the world. Let’s go: pic.twitter.com/Bt6phVagPc — Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) March 27, 2024

Now all my CRTs

And DEIs And Dutiful Darkies Get on the floor

GET ON THA FLO

LIKE YOU KNOW WHAT TA DEEEEWWWWWW pic.twitter.com/FlkeMYlfPL — Foxy Thee DEI Auntie (@FoxyJazzabelle) March 27, 2024

Nothing but real DEIs only…bad DEIs only…rich DEIs only…👏🏾👏🏾🔥🤣😭 — 🟣Hip Hop Purist (@MissSoulVirgo) March 27, 2024

We can’t take y’all DEIs no where! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6Xz6x50Osn — Booker G. Washington (@TendentiousG) March 27, 2024

Shout out to all my DEIs out here doing great things to make the world a better place! pic.twitter.com/3zKAtyGYPe — TarverBeMyName! (@revbltarver) March 27, 2024