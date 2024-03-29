Social Media Reacts To Beyoncé’s New Album ‘COWBOY CARTER’

Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated album has arrived and already has social media buzzing.
On Friday (March 29), Beyonce released COWBOY CARTER, featuring 27 tracks and collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Linda Martell, Tanner Adell, and more.
The album also includes Bey’s spin on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”, interludes from the country artist and Willie Nelson, as well as an appearance from the singer’s youngest daughter Rumi on the track “Protector.”
Beyoncé’s previously-released hits “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” can also be found on the album, which is set up to sound like a western radio show.
Bey previously shared that COWBOY CARTER was over five years in the making and was inspired by an experience she had years ago where she did “not feel welcome.” Fans speculated the inspiration came from Bey’s performance of “Daddy Lessons” at the 2016 CMA’s, which sparked criticism from several country artists and fans.
“This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album,” Bey previously said of act ii. “This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!”
Social media users were quick to share their reactions to the Grammy winner’s spin on country.
“To the country artists and fans who didn’t want Beyoncé on that CMA stage, this is y’all fault and now you have to sit deep on it and sulk. You woke her up. Thank you #COWBOYCARTER,” one X user wrote.
“She literally took the genre, did it how they used to do it, did it how they’re doing it now, and then did it how she wanted to do it. Now THAT’S how you do it. #COWBOYCARTER,” another user tweeted.
“I just finished #COWBOYCARTER and all I can say is, “thank you Beyoncè”. She gave us country, pop, rock, gospel, trap, opera, ballroom all while including country legends and Black country artists who deserve flowers and a larger platform. 10’s across the board,” another social media user said.
See more social media reactions to Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER below.
The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.