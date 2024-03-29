Kenan Thompson Speaks Out About ‘Quiet On Set’, Dan Schneider Allegations

Photo: Getty Images

Kenan Thompson has responded to allegations surrounding Nickelodeon sets and producer Dan Schneider revealed in the new docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

During Wednesday’s (March 27) episode of the Tamron Hall Show, Thompson opened up about his experience on Nickelodeon shows Kenan & Kel and All That in the late 90s and early 2000s, per Hollywood Reporter.

The actor showed his support for his fellow Nickelodeon stars who came forward with their stories in the new docuseries.

“It’s a tough subject because, it’s tough for me because I can’t really speak on things that I’ve never witnessed,” Thompson said on the daytime talk show. “You know what I’m saying? Because all these things happened after I left, basically, and Dan [Schneider] wasn’t really on Kenan & Kel like that. I mean, he got a ‘created by’ credit, but it was a different showrunner. So our worlds weren’t really overlapping outside of all that, necessarily. And then all that negativity kind of started happening outside of our tenure there.”

“I wasn’t really aware of a lot of it, but my heart goes out to anybody that’s been victimized or their families, you know what I mean?” he continued. “I mean I think it’s a good thing that the doc is out and it’s putting things on display that need to be, you know, stories that need to be told for this, accountability sake. But it’s definitely tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place and I have fond memories of my co-stars and stuff like that. So to hear that they’ve gone through terrible things like that, it’s just, it’s really tough.”

The Quiet on Set docuseries explores allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and other inappropriate behavior faced by young stars and crewmembers on Nickelodeon sets overseen by Schneider. Other Nickelodeon stars who’ve spoken out about the allegations include Drake Bell, Josh Peck, and Alexa Nikolas.