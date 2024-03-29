Dejounte Murray Scores 44, Hits Game-Winning Shot In Thrilling Victory Over Boston Celtics

The NBA Playoffs are weeks away, but post-season intensity was on full display as the Atlanta Hawks battled the Boston Celtics for the second time in three nights at the State Farm Arena.

Earlier this week, the undermanned Hawks made history by defeating the Celtics after being down by 30 points.

For an encore, both teams would take it up a notch.

Throughout the game, both teams traded blows as there were 41 lead changes and 14 ties. The game would be forced into overtime where the battled continued.

The Hawks’ Dejounte Murray would prove to be the biggest star of the night in a game that featured NBA All-Stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Kris Porzingis.

In overtime, Murray would take advantage of several mismatches against Porzingis as the Celtics switched on defense. Murray scored 11 points in overtime, saving his best for last.

After a timely shot by Brown, the Hawks were down by 1 point with six seconds remaining. Following a timeout, Murray embraced the moment and took the final shot, scoring over Holiday with less than one second remaining. The Hawks walked away with 123-122 victory.

Murray scored a career high of 44 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists. He also made history by taking 44 shot attempts, the most in the past 20 years in a group that includes Kobe Bryant and Russell Westbrook. Following the game, Murray admitted to not wanting to take as many shots, but said “Kobe would be proud.”

“We didn’t get we didn’t get rattled, we didn’t get out of character,” coach Quin Snyder said during the post-game media conference. “One of the biggest things is we want to keep running so you get more space on the floor. But as much as anything, you answer runs and shots with stops. We see the buckets, but a lot of times that comes after the defensive possession.”

Although Murray was the star of the night, he leaned on the team effort as the Hawks were without key players such as Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and Saddiq Bey.

“We’re sticking together,” Murray said. “And like I said, taking it one game at a time. Obviously, that’s the best team in the league right now. You know, so it feels good just to get a win…At the end of the day, every game is important. Obviously today was another important game. We got the win, so we have to get rest and get ready for Saturday.”

On Saturday, the Hawks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.

