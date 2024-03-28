LaVonda N. Reed, Dean Of Georgia State University College Of Law, Named Dean At University Of Baltimore Law School

LaVonda N. Reed, dean of the Georgia State University College of Law, has been appointed as dean of the School of Law at the University of Baltimore effective July 1.

Reed was first appointed as the seventh dean of Georgia State’s College of Law in 2021, arriving from Syracuse University where she previously served as professor of law and associate provost for faculty affairs.

During her time at Georgia State, the college continued to excel in student success and scholarship, while maintaining a national reputation for excellence as indicated by the College of Law’s strong rankings in U.S. News and World Report.

The college additionally received recognition for innovative academic programs, such as the Entertainment, Sports and Media Law Initiative, and for its scholarship and research programs, such as the Legal Analytics and Innovation Initiative, as well as the new Advancement of Children’s Constitutional Rights consortium, supported by a generous $2.1 million gift.

Further, she helped to provide increased opportunities for student learning and growth, added additional support for academic success, redesigned student orientation, supported leadership development for student organizations, and launched a new clinic to support transactional skills-building.

“Dean Reed has provided leadership and guidance for the College of Law as it continues to play a key part of Georgia State’s strategic vision for student success, career opportunities, research and scholarship,” said Nicolle Parsons-Pollard, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Georgia State.

“It has been an honor to serve as dean of Georgia State University College of Law and to drive many strategic priorities in the areas of faculty hiring and career development, innovative curricular offerings, student success, staff professional development, and alumni engagement that will position the college for many years of future success and positive impact,” said Reed.

Prior to her appointment at Syracuse University, she was on the faculty of the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville. She also was a judicial clerk for the Honorable Donald W. VanArtsdalen of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and practiced communications and corporate law with the international firm of Paul Hastings LLP.

Her research and teaching are in the areas of wills and trusts, property, and communications regulatory law and policy.

Reed earned her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of Virginia.

Parsons-Pollard has appointed Courtney Anderson, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs and Professor of Law, as interim dean beginning in July. The university will conduct a national search for Reed’s successor later this year.

