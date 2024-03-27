Morehouse School of Medicine Hosts Blumenthal Public Health Symposium on April 3

Annual symposium to focus on conversations and action strategies to advance mental and behavioral health equity and justice

Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) will host its annual Daniel S. Blumenthal, MD, MPH Public Health Symposium on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 12-5 p.m. at Atlanta Technical College, Dennard Conference Center, 1560 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta GA, 30310. The 2024 event’s theme is Conversations and Action Strategies to Advance Mental and Behavioral Health Equity and Justice.

Following remarks from MSM leadership, Elizabeth Cardenas Bautista, PhD, Assistant Professor in the Morehouse School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, will serve as the keynote speaker. Panel discussions and breakout sessions will focus on community-based mental health interventions and strategies; erasing the stigma of mental illness; happiness and thriving; and faith-based approaches to achieving positive mental health. The event will also feature poster presentations and a career fair for MSM students.

The Blumenthal Symposium promotes excellence in community engagement, research (population science, health services and translational), clinical care (preventive medicine skills), and public health practice in underserved communities. The event welcomes public health professionals, healthcare providers, community health workers, researchers, health and social service agency leaders, policy decision makers, medical residents, students, community members, and community leaders.

The symposium aims to empower participants to achieve and advance optimal health through healthy lifestyles powered by policy, community, and clinical approaches. Participants will learn about strategies to:

· Define mental and behavioral health.

· Discuss policies, systems, and environments that can serve as barriers or promoters of mental and behavioral health.

· Apply concepts to community-centered strategies to positively advance mental and behavioral health equity and justice.

This endowed symposium honors the legacy of Daniel Sender Blumenthal, MD, MPH, who devoted almost 40 years to teaching medical and other health professionals how to properly treat and care for disadvantaged underserved populations. He was unwavering in his commitment to empower communities and worked tirelessly in Georgia’s rural and local Atlanta communities to bring quality healthcare services, research, and resources to some of the state’s most impoverished areas.

Although he retired from the medical school in 2014, he continued to work with MSM as Professor and Chair Emeritus of the Department of Community Health and Preventive Medicine until the final day of his life. Dr. Blumenthal had a strong impact on undergraduate as well as graduate medical education programs at Morehouse School of Medicine in the area of Preventive Medicine. He was perhaps most proud of the MSM Prevention Research Center, which was founded in 1998 under his leadership with a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information about the symposium and to register for the event, click here.

Details:

What: Morehouse School of Medicine Daniel S. Blumenthal, MD, MPH Public Health Symposium

When: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, from 12-5 p.m. A reception will follow the symposium.

Where: Atlanta Technical College, Dennard Conference Center, 1560 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta GA, 30310

For more information about Morehouse School of Medicine, please visit MSM.edu.

