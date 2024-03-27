Josephine Wright’s Family Reaches Settlement After Development Company Attempted To Take Land They Owned Since Civil War

The family of Josephine Wright reached a settlement with developers who attempted to take their land. Wright, who passed in January, faced a legal battle for her land in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Her family owned the land since the Civil War.

However, a development company called Bailey Point Investment attempted to take Wright’s land through legal means after she refused to sell. The company got approval from town officials to develop 29 acres of land behind Wright’s home. Once Wright turned down the offer to sell, the company filed a lawsuit to seize control of the property.

Bailey Point claims that Wright’s porch sits on property they brought, although their property is across the street from Wright’s home.

Tyler Perry decided to step up and help Wright by building her a new five-bedroom home for her and her grandchildren to live in.

Others across the nation have stepped up to contribute to Wright’s GoFundMe which gained nearly $400,000, helping in legal fees. And celebrities such as Will Packer, chef Kardea Brown, and Fantasia also helped Wright.

Wright was a grandmother to 40, great-grandmother to 50, and great-great-grandmother to 16. Her husband’s relatives escaped slavery and were freed by Union soldiers. The family would eventually purchase the property at Hilton Head and remained there for decades.

The new settlement states that Bailey Point must stop contacting the family about purchasing the land. They must also fix the roof on the house and build a fence between their home and new construction.

About Post Author