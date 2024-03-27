Ahmaud Arbery Killers Attempt to Get Conviction Overturned

In January 2022 Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and William Bryan

were found guilty of federal hate crimes for violating the civil rights of Ahmaud Arbery.

On top of their life sentences, Travis McMichael, who took the fatal shot against Arbery, was sentenced to an additional 10 years, and Wood gave Gregory an additional seven years. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan also received a 420-month sentence for federal hate crime. The trio of killers was sentenced to life sentences in a Georgia State Court in January of 2022 for killing the young black man.



The attorneys for the three convicted men are arguing that evidence of past racist comments they made didn’t prove a racist intent to harm. Travis McMichael’s attorney is also claiming that the case should be overturned on a technicality in that the prosecuting attorneys did claimed that Arbery was killed on a public street. Instead, Copeland contends that the prosecution failed to prove the streets of the Satilla Shores subdivision where Arbery was killed were public roads, as stated in the indictment used to charge the men.

An earlier request from Travis McMichaels’ that he serve his sentence in federal prison as he told the court through his attorney that he fears for his life, was also denied and he will spend the rest of his life in a Georgia state prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood denied McMichael’s motion to overturn the hate crime verdict in early 2023.

The sentencing in the federal trial is seen as largely symbolic in that all three have already received life sentences, but face additional life sentences to demonstrate the heinousness of their racist views which lead to the death of the young Brunswick man.

A Georgia judge, Timothy Walmsley, handed down sentences in the conviction of the three men found guilty last year of being Ahmaud Arbery killers while the 25-year-old jogged in a south Georgia neighborhood handing down the harshest sentence available under Georgia law for at least two of the convicted murderers.