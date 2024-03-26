Woman Goes Viral After Beating Cancer & Accepting Proposal On Same Day

Photo: Getty Images

A cancer patient has gone viral after completing her last chemotherapy session and accepting a marriage proposal on the same day, per Fox 29.

In a viral video, 27-year-old Angelica May rang the bell at Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute in Wilmington, North Carolina after beating stage-two triple-negative breast cancer.

Several people are seen in the video cheering May on as she held up a certificate of completion. At one point during the video, someone asked May if she was ready and “got this” before she turned the corner and saw a red carpet with her boyfriend waiting at the end.

“You did it! You did it, beautiful!” loved ones cheered as they handed her roses while she walked down the carpet.

May’s boyfriend, Imeek Watkins, then hugged her and said she received 10 roses as a symbol of the 10 years they’ve been together. Watkins later played a video message from their niece, where the young girl said her uncle would like to know, “Will you marry me?”

Watkins told May how proud he was of her as he proposed to his high school sweetheart. May accepted and showed off her new ring.

“He had my whole medical team on board with his planning and they were crying happy tears,” May said in a statement.

Watch the video here.